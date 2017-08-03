Blueberries an excellent choice for container gardening

Question: I bought two blueberry plants for container gardening. I was told to buy two as they need to grow together. Should they be in the same container? How large should the container(s) be?

Answer: Blueberries are one of the easiest fruits to grow in a container garden. With just a little effort, you can have an excellent harvest of big, juicy berries for many years to come.

There are many reasons why blueberries are good candidates for container growing. Their shallow, fibrous root systems do fairly well in tight quarters, most varieties are extremely hardy (some survive down to -35 degrees F), and blueberries don't typically have many pest issues.

The only downside to growing these bushes in containers, as you've discovered, is that unless you grow very specific varieties, you'll need to grow more than one bush to have good production.

This is because blueberry flowers are not self-fertile, meaning that each flower needs to be cross-pollinated with the pollen of another variety in order for fruit to be produced. When growing blueberries in a garden, this isn't much of a factor, as it's easy to grow a few different varieties in the same area. But in a small, urban container garden where space is at a premium, growing more than one potted blueberry bush can take up more real estate than a gardener would like.

Thankfully, there are now a few varieties of blueberries that have been bred specifically for container culture. One of the traits breeders have selected for is self-fertility, meaning it's a variety whose flowers are able to pollinate each other, rather than needing pollen from a different variety. These self-fertile selections are also more compact, reaching just one to three feet tall at maturity. If you purchased one of these self-fertile, small-statured selections, there's no need to grow two plants. Among the most popular self-fertile varieties are “Blueberry Glaze™”, “Jelly Bean™”, and “Top Hat”.

If you did not buy one of these self-fertile selections, then you were smart to purchase two different plants, hopefully of two different compatible varieties. They'll pollinate each other quite well, as long as the plants are placed in the same general area. They do not have to be in the same container, but should be within about ten to fifteen feet of each other.

For the best growth and production, each plant should have its own container. A good range for a container-variety blueberry bush is a pot size of about eight to 12 gallons per plant. But, if you chose a full-sized blueberry variety that will grow much larger, opt for a larger pot size, perhaps 12 to 18 gallons per bush.

You could also plant the two plants in the same pot, if you wish, but you'll need a very large container of at least 20 gallons to give the roots of both plants plenty of room.

Use a blend of finished compost and a high-quality potting mix to fill the container prior to planting. Doing so will introduce nutrients and beneficial soil microbes to the plant's root system, helping you grow healthy, productive blueberry bushes.

Regardless of the pot size, keep the container well-watered year-round, not just in the summer, and be sure to fertilize each of the plants with about a half-cup of acid-specific granular fertilizer every spring. My favorite brand is HollyTone™.

For winter, either sink the pots into the compost pile up to their rim, or surround each pot with a cylindrical “cage” of chicken wire. Stuff autumn leaves or straw between the pot and the chicken wire to add a layer of insulation around the roots.

Do not cover the top of the plant with anything. Come spring, either pull the pots out of the compost pile or remove the wire cage and insulating leaves or straw.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.”

Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.