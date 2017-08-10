Rose sawflies the culprits in defoliation

Question: We planted a row of shrub roses on the side of our house last year. They bloomed beautifully this spring, but then the leaves were suddenly eaten by something. Whatever it was only left the center stem of most of the leaves behind. We looked carefully but didn't see any bugs on it, and we don't think a rabbit could reach that high. Any idea what happened to our roses? Should we pull them out and start over to keep it from spreading to other plants?

Answer: Please don't panic and rip out all of your roses. Though they're hard to see, the little critter responsible for defoliating your roses is very common, and thankfully, easy to manage organically with a few simple steps.

Commonly known as “rose slugs,” the culprit is a small, caterpillar-like larval insect. Their proper name is a rose sawfly, and they're the larvae of tiny flies. These very hungry insects skeletonize rose leaves in short order. This particular species primarily attacks roses so there's no need to worry about them spreading to other plants.

Rose sawfly larvae measure a mere one-eighth of an inch long when they first begin to feed on rose leaves. You'll find them clinging to the undersides of the leaves, but since they're so tiny, they're difficult to find. Look for slender green worm-like creatures with brown heads. As the sawfly larvae grow, they molt several times until they reach about three-quarters of an inch in length and pupate into an adult sawfly.

There are other sawfly species that feed on other plants, including hollyhocks, pines, hibiscus and columbine, to name just a few.

Young rose sawfly larvae are tough to spot, which makes hand-picking these pests very challenging. Instead, your first line of defense against this leaf-munching critter should be under-planting your rose bushes with plants with lots of tiny blooms, such as sweet alyssum, thyme, dill and other flowering herbs. These small flowers attract many predatory insects that enjoy feeding on the sawfly larvae and can help you control their populations. Sawfly numbers tend to be greater on roses that are grown by themselves, rather than in mixed plantings where predatory insect numbers are greater.

You also can turn to one of three organic product controls to combat the sawfly larvae. When you first notice damage, use a spray based on the active ingredient known as spinosad (Captain Jack's Dead Bug Brew is one common brand name). You also can use products based on insecticidal soap or horticultural oil. Be sure to apply these products to upper and lower leaf surfaces. Even though they're safe for organic growers, these products should be used only as a last resort, and be sure to follow all label instructions carefully. Never apply when bees and other pollinators are active.

Although they were heavily defoliated this year, your roses will return next year with no lasting damage. As long as you catch sawfly larvae early in their lifecycle, these tiny pests don't have to cause big trouble.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.