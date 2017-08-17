Early fall is a good time for lawn TLC

Question: Our lawn isn't looking so good, and I understand that fall is a great time to fix that. We have a lot of bare spots and some areas of the lawn should probably be aerated because the kids and dogs trample down the grass pretty heavily. What should we do and is September the best time to do it?

Answer: Fall is a great time to give your lawn a little extra love. Late summer and early fall are perfect times to aerate, dethatch and overseed your lawn.

Let's start with aeration. This is an especially important step if you have a lawn that is heavily trafficked. Aeration is a process that uses a machine to open channels in the top 3 to 6 inches of the soil. The machine removes cigar-shaped plugs from the soil, reducing compaction and allowing water and air to move around within the upper layer of the soil. It also reduces the need for lawn fertilization because any fertilizer that's applied can more readily move down to the root zone. This means there's also less nutrient runoff.

For a small lawn, I suggest contacting your neighbors to see if they'd like to share the cost of renting a gas-powered core aerator from an equipment rental company. It only takes a few minutes to run the aerator over a small area, so three or four neighbors could complete the task on the same day. For larger lawns, you can rent one on your own or pay a landscaper to aerate the lawn for you. This task should be done every three to four years, if your lawn is very compacted.

Another autumn lawn-care task is dethatching. Thatch is old, dead grass stems that are still attached to the growing plant. When the layer of thatch becomes too thick, it can prevent water and fertilizer from moving down into the soil. Thatch buildup does not come from lawn clippings that are left on the lawn. In fact, distributing lawn clippings back onto the lawn during the mowing process is actually good for the lawn. Eventually, beneficial soil microbes break the clippings down and return the nutrients held in them back into the soil.

Lawns that are fertilized too often sometimes suffer from a buildup of excessive thatch, while lawns that are never fertilized seldom face this issue. If, after a heavy rain, walking on your lawn feels like you're walking on a sponge, then it's time to dethatch.

To dethatch, rent a dethatching machine from an equipment rental company (again, consider sharing the cost with a group of neighbors). For smaller lawns, you also can manually remove thatch with a special dethatching rake you can purchase at landscape supply centers or nurseries.

There's one more important lawn-care task to take on this autumn: overseeding. Like many other plants, grass plants have a limited lifespan. When we regularly mow our lawns, the plants are not allowed to drop seed so no new plants are there to replace old ones when they die. Overseeding should be performed every few years to fill in bald spots, rejuvenate the lawn, and keep the turf thick and lush.

Autumn's cool air temperatures, coupled with the still-warm soil, make it the perfect time for good grass seed germination. Lawns should be overseeded with a mixture of grasses that are appropriate for our area, and you should try to perform this task just before rain is expected. Use a drop spreader to evenly distribute the seeds over larger lawns, but homeowners with smaller lawns can use a hand-cranked seeder to spread the seeds.

Unlike seeding a new lawn, when overseeding an existing lawn, it is not necessary to cover the newly planted grass seed with compost, hay or another product. The seeds will quickly settle down to the ground, and the existing grass will help shield them and keep them from being washed away by heavy rains.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control” and “Good Bug, Bad Bug.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.