Plant some popcorn and grow your own snack food

If you have a vegetable garden, or even a large container, you may want to consider growing a fun crop that probably isn't even on your gardening radar: popcorn. Yep, that's right, popcorn!

Backyard gardeners may not realize that popcorn is quite easy to grow, if you follow just a few guidelines.

Popcorn is not the same as sweet corn or field corn. Instead, it's a special type of corn that was selected by Native Americans for its hard exterior and starchy center. When heated to about 400 degrees F, steam builds up inside the kernel and causes it to explode, expanding the starchy center into the white puff we know as popcorn.

Like other types of corn, popcorn is wind pollinated, so in order for the kernels to fully form, you need to have plenty of plants. Otherwise, there won't be enough pollen in the air to fully pollinate each ear.

There are many different varieties of popcorn, each of which has its own unique flavor. “Strawberry” forms plump, squat ears of dark red kernels. The plants are just 4 feet tall, so this variety is great for home gardens. Other short-statured popcorn varieties perfect for home gardens include “Tom Thumb,” “Mini Blue” and “Dakota Black.”

Seeds should be sown directly into the ground in late May, after the danger of frost has passed. Be sure to keep your popcorn patch weed-free and well-watered throughout the growing season. Fertilize the soil prior to planting with a balanced, organic granular fertilizer.

To ensure good pollination, plant seeds 3 inches apart in blocks of at least 20 to 30 seeds. The more plants you can grow the better, as pollination rates improve when there is more pollen in the air. Each plant will produce between two and four ears, depending on the variety.

The trick to growing popcorn really comes at harvest time. The kernels must be picked when their moisture level is just right. Allow the cobs to dry on the plants for as long as possible. Picking too early means there will be too much moisture in the kernels and they won't pop. Picking too late means the kernels could not have enough water in them, again causing them to not pop. At harvest time the kernels should be very hard and the husks should be brown and fully dry.

Once picked, remove the husk from the cobs and place the cobs in an onion bag. Hang the bag in a warm, dry area for about two weeks. Pop a few kernels in some hot oil. If they puff up nicely, the corn is dried. If their texture is tough, or they don't pop correctly, they need to dry a bit longer. Test them again in another week.

When your popcorn kernels pop nicely, store the whole cobs in a sealed plastic or glass container, away from sunlight and temperature extremes.

To pop homegrown popcorn, put a whole cob in a large paper bag and roll the top closed loosely. Microwave for one to two minutes, or until a second or two passes between pops. Alternatively, you can scrape the kernels off the cobs and pop the kernels in a pan with a tablespoon of hot vegetable oil.

Add butter and salt, if you'd like, and enjoy your homegrown popcorn.

