Protect your plants through cold winter

Winter can be tough on plants. Between cold temperatures, drying winds and the weight of snow and ice, plants can easily be damaged over the next few months.

There are, however, things smart gardeners can do to help stave off any issues that might occur due to any these factors. Here are 10 tips for preventing winter plant damage. Use them to help see your plants safely through the winter.

Tip 1: Protect roadside plantings from salt damage. Salts used to keep roads clear of snow and ice can splash up onto plants and cause foliage burn, especially on evergreens. Salts can also build up in the soil and cause a whole host of issues for plants. To protect plants located in the “splash zone,” erect a temporary fence of landscape fabric or burlap to shield plant foliage and soil from damaging salt.

Tip 2: Screen sensitive plants from drying winds. Broad-leaved evergreens, such as boxwoods, laurels and rhododendrons, are especially prone to damage from drying winds. Because they hold onto their foliage throughout the winter, these plants tend to loose a lot of moisture thorough the tiny pores in their leaves. Erect a temporary fence around the perimeter of these shrubs. Use 1-by-1-inch hardwood stakes and then staple a single layer of burlap to it, fully surrounding the plant with protection. This is also an effective way to keep hydrangea buds from freezing out during cold snaps.

Tip 3: Guard evergreens from heavy snowfall. This is a particularly important tip for tall, upright evergreens, such as arborvitae or pencil junipers or hollies. Evergreens with this type of spire-like growth are prone to toppling and splitting under the weight of heavy snowfalls. Use twine wrapped in a loose spiral around the branches to hold them together whenever heavy snow and ice are expected. Be sure to untie them as soon as spring arrives.

Tip 4: Prune broken or dead branches. Heavy snow and ice can lead to limb breakage. Protect lower branches, and even homes and other structures, by pruning off any broken or dead boughs as soon as you notice them. If the branch that needs to be removed is large or hanging over power lines or buildings, call in a certified arborist to help.

Tip 5: Keep dogs away from evergreens. While dogs are man's best friend, they can certainly bring their fair share of damage to plant materials, especially evergreen shrubs. Male dogs who lift their leg to urinate on these plants can cause foliage burn and even plant death, especially in cases where the same spot is used over and over again. Protect plants from falling victim to Fido's “business” by putting up a low picket fence around the shrub a few feet away from the its base.

Tip 6: Keep new plants well watered. If you planted new trees and/or shrubs this past spring or fall, it's important that you keep them well watered throughout the winter. Because they don't have an ample root system established yet, they're extra prone to winter desiccation. If we don't receive adequate precipitation for several weeks in the winter, and the ground is not fully frozen, water newly planted trees and shrubs with several gallons of water every few weeks.

Tip 7: Be careful of how you mulch. While an extra layer of insulating mulch is good for plants that are only marginally hardy here in Pennsylvania, it can be the kiss of death for other plants, especially if it's piled on top of the plant's crown. Never pile mulch directly on top of a plant or right up against the trunk of a tree or shrub. Too much mulch can cause the plant to rot. It also creates a welcome environment for voles and other bark-munching critters, which brings us to the next tip...

Tip 8: Protect plants from voles and rabbits. These critters love to feed on the bark at the base of trees and shrubs during the wintertime, when other food sources may be scarce. To help protect trees and shrubs, keep mulch several inches away from the base of the trunk. You can also surround the trunk with a cylinder of hardware cloth or chicken wire. The cylinder should have a diameter that's a few inches wider than the tree trunk, and it should be nestled into the ground by an inch or two to prevent burrowing critters from accessing the bark.

Tip 9: Do what you can to protect plants from deer. In the winter, hungry deer are wont to chew the buds off fruit trees, flowering shrubs and evergreens. Keep deer away from plants by erecting a layer of deer fencing around individual plants or by regularly spraying susceptible plants with a commercial deer repellant. Follow label instructions and use the products on a regular basis. You'll need to reapply every few weeks.

Tip 10: Keep the snow plow away from plantings. Mark the edges of driveways and planting beds with flags or reflectors to highlight their borders and keep plows from causing any damage. Make sure whatever you use to mark these edges is tall enough to stand above a decent amount of snow. Check the markers every few weeks to make sure they're upright and haven't been knocked over by heavy winds or vehicles.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.