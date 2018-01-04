Cilantro well worth growing

Question: We'd like to grow our own cilantro this year as it seems to be more and more expensive every time we buy it at the grocery store. We planted some plants last year but didn't have much luck with them. The plants immediately went to flower and died. Can you give us any tips for growing a good crop of cilantro?

Answer: Cilantro (Coriandrum sativum) is an annual plant that's harvested and consumed in two different ways. When the leaves are used, this plant is known as cilantro, but when the seeds are used, the plant is called coriander. But, no matter what you call it, it's a plant well worth growing.

Fresh cilantro leaves are essential to many different cuisines, including Mexican, Latin American, Indian, and Thai. As coriander, the same plant flavors many European, Indian, and Asian dishes.

Cilantro grows well in average garden soil that's well drained and high in organic matter. Before planting seeds of this herb, amend the soil with a few shovels full of high-quality compost. Avoid using animal manures as their high nitrogen content can sometimes cause rapid leaf growth that may dilute the flavor.

The trick to growing a hearty crop of cilantro here in Pennsylvania is all in the timing. Cilantro is a cool-season crop that quickly bolts (goes to flower) when the weather warms and the days grow longer. Because of this, it's essential that you start this plant from seed as soon as the soil can be worked in the early spring. I usually sow my first cilantro crop in late March. Unlike some other herbs, cilantro can handle spring frosts without issue. Waiting too long to sow the seeds results in the plant going to flower too quickly which is great for coriander production, but limits your yield of cilantro.

Cilantro seeds need darkness to germinate, so plant the seeds 1⁄ 4 to 1⁄ 2 inch deep and about two inches apart. To keep a fresh supply of cilantro on hand, I sow new seeds every two to three weeks from the time of my first planting until about mid May.

You can start picking cilantro leaves as soon as they're just an inch or two tall. Harvest a few leaves at a time, but leave the growing point of the plant intact to generate subsequent harvests from the same plant.

Once the plants go to flower, stop harvesting the leaves. They'll grow bitter as the plant matures. Ladybugs, native bees, and other beneficial insects enjoy feeding on the pollen and nectar of cilantro flowers, and once the seeds form and then dry, they too can be harvested for use in the kitchen.

Because cilantro is a cool-weather crop, you can sow more seeds in early September, when the weather cools. This fall harvest will often provide you with even more tender leaves as the plant is in no hurry to generate flowers.

Another cool trick for growing a continual crop of cilantro that doesn't require purchasing new seeds each year is to allow your cilantro plants to naturally drop their own seeds every autumn. Even if you harvest some seeds as coriander, leave some behind in the garden. These seeds will drop from the spent plants and lay dormant in the soil for the winter until the perfect time for germination the following spring. By doing this, you'll have a fresh supply of self-sowing cilantro on hand with no effort on your part.

