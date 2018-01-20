Not enough room for more plants? Pfftt

I hear from a lot of gardeners who would like to grow more plants but don't think they have the room to do so. While it may seem that you're restricted to growing within the footprint of your yard, there are many clever ways to increase the amount of available growing space. Today, I'd like to discuss some of my favorite ways to grow more plants in less space by growing up, instead of out.

Plant shelves: Tiered plant shelves are an excellent way to grow a lot of plants in a small area. They take advantage of vertical space and enable you to layer many plants together.

You can buy plant shelving systems to place on your patio or deck, but why not make your own? Start by purchasing a pair of wooden stair stringers (that's what the side support structure on a set of stairs is called). You can get stringers that only support one or two steps, or larger ones that support four, five, or more steps. You'll also need a wooden stair tread for each step on the stringer. The length of the tread is up to you, but if they're much longer than two or three feet and you plan to have heavy pots sitting on your plant shelf, you may need another stringer for the middle as added support. And lastly, you'll need two pieces of 2-by-4-inch or scrap lumber to use as support legs on the back of the stair stringers. They'll run from the top of the stringer down to the ground.

To have the shelves more vertical and allow you to fit more plants in a smaller space, flip the stringers upside down before attaching the stair treads and support legs. This makes the shelf more upright and decreases its footprint.

Screw everything together, and you'll have yourself a DIY plant shelf to grow more plants in less space.

Tiered raised beds: Growing flowers and vegetables in raised beds is another way to grow more plants in less space, but you can pack even more plants into a raised bed by building or buying a tiered model.

These beds consist of a wide base bed with progressively smaller beds stacked on top of this base to form a pyramidal-shaped tiered raised bed. This is an excellent way to grow strawberries, garden greens, and all sorts of garden crops.

You can even plant low-growing, tumbling flowers and herbs, such as thyme, nasturtiums, and marjoram, along the edge of each tier so they'll spill down over the sides and provide even more growing room.

For inspiration, just enter “tiered raised bed” into your favorite online search engine and see all the fantastic designs that come up.

Living fences: Another favorite way to grow more plants in less space is to take advantage of existing vertical structures, such as fences and walls.

• Attach old (or new) aluminum gutters to your fence, make a few drainage holes in them, and plant them with a selection of succulents or dwarf herbs.

• Attach pot brackets or shelves to fences and buildings to support a collection of potted begonias, cacti, coleus, or whatever strikes your fancy.

• Collect old, metal household items, such as colanders, soup pots, ash buckets, or wash basins, and screw them to the side of a shed or garage, keeping the opening upright. Then, fill them with plants after adding drainage holes if necessary.

With a little creativity, there are countless ways to grow more plants in less space. Take advantage of open vertical spaces and use your imagination!

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.