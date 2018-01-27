Did someone say herb? Get out of that same old rut

Culinary herbs are a natural addition to any flower or vegetable garden. Not only do their flavors accent everything from homemade spaghetti sauce to soups and stews, their flowers also serve to lure in pollinators and other beneficial insects. Most culinary herbs are also beautiful plants, providing interesting foliage and floral accents to the landscape.

But sometimes gardeners get stuck in an herbal rut. We grow the same variety of basil, sage or parsley each and every year, without even realizing that we may be missing a whole other world of flavor and beauty.

As you plan your garden for the coming season, I'd like to suggest you try a few herbs with a little bit of extra interest. These herbs aren't something exotic that you'll only use in one or two dishes; instead, they're common herbs that just happen to have an added dash of pizzazz in the form of leaf variegation.

In place of solid green leaves, these variegated herb varieties have foliage that boasts two or more colors mixed together. Yes, the flavor of these varieties might also be subtly different than their solid-colored cousins, but they won't disappoint with either their culinary prowess or good looks.

Here are five of my favorite variegated herbs along with tips on how to grow and use them.

“Pesto Perpetuo” basil: This variegated sweet basil variety has so many good things going for it, I don't know why anyone wouldn't grow it. The leaves are a soft green with creamy white margins, and the plants are very columnar and upright. Their narrow growth habit means you can fit more plants in a smaller area. “Pesto Perpetuo” doesn't produce any flowers, so harvests can continue all season long. Like other basils, this variegated form requires full sun. Plants reach about 18 inches in height and the leaves are slightly smaller than other, more traditional, sweet basil varieties. The flavor is slightly different from other sweet basils and has a hint of lemon. Plants are easy to start from seed available from various seed catalogs and online retailers.

“Aureus” lemon thyme: Though thyme is a classic herb to add to poultry and other meats, the lemony kick of this variety takes the flavor one step further. I love the bright yellow margins of the tiny green leaves of this thyme cultivar, and I find the plant looks quite lovely draped down over the edge of a container or retaining wall. Like most other thymes, it's low growing and produces soft pink to purple flowers in summer. The plants are evergreen here in Pennsylvania, and their variegated foliage makes them a real standout in the garden and the kitchen. Plants are easy to find on the market via local nurseries, or you can start your own from seed.

“Tricolor” sage: The variegated foliage of this herb boasts a mixture of cream, green and soft purple. It's so beautiful in my garden that I often hesitate to pick any of the leaves for the kitchen. But when I do, I'm rewarded with both fragrance and flavor. In my kitchen, sage is always used sparingly because the flavor is quite heavily perfumed and strong (even more so with this variety), but I do love to use it in bread stuffing and with poultry. Gardeners in more exposed areas may find “Tricolor” sage isn't fully hardy here in Pennsylvania, but even if you grow it as an annual, it's still worth it. Plants are often available from local garden centers.

Variegated Greek oregano: We eat a lot of oregano in our house. I add a sprinkle of dried oregano to almost every salad I make. While I have three solid green varieties of oregano in my garden, the variegated form is by far the most beautiful. It reaches about a foot in height and doesn't spread as aggressively as some other types of oregano can. It's fully hardy here and produces lilac-pink flowers in the summer. The flavor is mild and the leaves are slightly smaller than most oreganos. Plants are often available from local garden centers.

Variegated pineapple mint: I grow several kinds of mints, all of which are grown in containers instead of in the garden. Mints (Mentha species) are very aggressive growers and can quickly overtake a garden. I grow “Mojito” mint for making, well, mojitos, and I grow peppermint for drying and using in herbal teas. I grow variegated pineapple mint because it has one of the most unique herbal flavors out there. The variegated leaves are green, kissed with white splatters and edges. The flavor is a surprising blend of mint and pineapple. In fact, you can smell the pineapple flavor clearly when you crush a leaf between your fingers. It loses a bit of the pineapple kick when the leaves are dried, but chopped fresh into fruit salads and yogurt parfaits, the pineapple flavor is unmistakable. Plants are often available from local garden centers.

Enjoy these five beautiful variegated herbs in your garden and kitchen this year.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.