Low-maintenance succulents make great choices for gifts

Question: I am considering growing small plants for shut–in elderly people. What plant would you recommend?

Answer: What a lovely idea! Caring for plants can be quite therapeutic, and for many folks who can no longer get outside to garden, a small easy-to-care-for plant just might bring on a few smiles.

It's hard to recommend any one single plant for everyone, because each home has different light levels and room temperatures. Plus, each recipient would care for the plants in their own unique way. I would recommend very different plants for those who forget to water than I would recommend to folks who love to coddle their plants and sometimes accidentally over-water or over-fertilize.

All that being said, if you're willing to factor in a bit of risk that depends on the habits of the plant's caregiver, I'd like to suggest a few different plants that might fit the bill.

1. Succulents are excellent low-maintenance plants. As long as they're in a bright location in a room that stays at least 65 degrees F, they're happy. However, because succulents store water in their leaves and are adapted to desert climates, the biggest danger growers face is over-watering. Succulents are plants that you can truly ignore and water quite sparingly. Some of my favorite succulents are the Echiverias, Jade plants, and one called a Panda Paw plant.

2. Dwarf snake plants are another tough-as-nails plant that shrugs off missteps in its care. It comes in both solid green and variegated varieties, but be sure to choose one that's a true dwarf, because full-sized snake plants can grow quite large. If you forget to water your dwarf snake plant for weeks, no problem. If you give it a bit too much water from time to time, that's no problem either. As long as it has a bright location away from cold drafts, it's easy as can be.

3. If you want a small houseplant with a long season of bloom, I'd suggest African violets. Though they may have fallen out of vogue since their heyday in the 1970s, they're still plants worth growing. Producing a wide range of colorful blooms for several weeks a year, even when African violets are not in flower the soft, fuzzy foliage is quite lovely. Their care, however, is more specific than the other plants I mention here. They require regular irrigation, once every seven to 10 days, and the plants are best watered from below, instead of from the top. To water them, it's best to put the base of the pot in a tray of water and let it soak there for an hour or two before removing the pot and placing it back on a bright windowsill. Try to keep the foliage dry when watering or the leaves can develop a fungal disease and rot. African violets can also be fussy about generating subsequent blooms. If conditions aren't just right, they won't flower on a regular basis. Still, they're sweet little plants that would be a good choice.

