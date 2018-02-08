Check soil pH to revive beet crop

Question: We used to grow big, beautiful beets in our garden every year. But for the past few years our beets have been very small. I'm not sure if something is going on with our soil or not. We buy the same variety of seeds every year (Red Ace) so we thought we might have gotten bad seeds the first time it happened, but when it happened three years in a row, we figured something else must be going on. Do you have any advice to offer?

Answer: Beets are among my favorite garden crops, but like you, I've faced years where the beet harvest is smaller than usual. Fortunately, the problem is easily remedied by keeping a few things in mind.

Beets are an excellent garden crop because they're both cold hardy and heat tolerant, allowing you to plant more seeds every few weeks all season long. They're typically very easy to grow, and when issues like yours crop up, it's often related to the pH of your garden's soil.

Beets prefer a soil pH between 6.2 and 6.8. It's very important to maintain this pH in your beet patch because at this pH, phosphorous is most available in garden soil. Beets and other root crops utilize a lot of this nutrient in order to form large roots, but if the soil pH isn't correct, the plants can't access this important nutrient because it's tied up in the soil. Small roots are the result.

Because of this, I suggest you start with a soil test to measure your soil's pH level. Here in Western Pennsylvania, our soil tends to be naturally acidic so you'll probably need to make an adjustment to bring it up to the recommended 6.2 to 6.8 range. The soil test results will tell you exactly how much lime to add to the soil to hit your pH target. Do not add lime without taking the soil test first. Without knowing how much to add, you could send the pH too far in the other direction. Soil test kits are available from the Penn State Extension Service (412-263-1000) for a minimal fee.

Plan to take a new soil test every three to five years as the pH will naturally revert back over time.

When you get the soil test results back, it will also tell you if you have a phosphorous deficiency. To add more phosphorous to the soil, use a natural source of phosphorous that will not quickly leach away. Bonemeal or rock phosphate work great. But, again, don't add these fertilizers without getting the soil test done first. There's a good chance that there's plenty of phosphorous already in your soil; your beet plants just can't access it because an incorrect soil pH is preventing it.

Other tips for growing a successful beet crop include making sure the plants have full sun (at least eight hours per day). Shadier conditions yield smaller roots.

You should also be sure to thin beet seedlings when they're about an inch tall. Most beet seeds are multigerm, meaning each seed contains several embryos, not just one. This means multiple plants arise from each planted seed, making thinning absolutely necessary. Thin the seedlings to 3 or 4 inches apart when they're about an inch tall. If you don't thin, small roots will be the result.

Using a layer of mulch to maintain soil moisture and reduce weeds is another important step in growing good beets. Use two to three inches of shredded leaves, straw, or compost to mulch your beet patch.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.