Small-scale tomatoes that are big on fruit

We gardeners sure do love our tomatoes. We contemplate different varieties, plant them carefully, tend to them diligently, and, if we're lucky, we harvest oodles of tomatoes all summer long. Some of us grow dozens of plants, while others only have room for one or two.

If you're in the latter category and only have space for a few tomato plants, I'd like to tell you about some wonderful small-scale tomato plant varieties that will enable you to harvest more tomatoes than ever before, without needing a lot of space. These varieties are also terrific choices for container growing because they have a shorter stature but are highly productive.

I'll split this list of compact tomato plants into two different categories, based on what size fruits the plants produce.

The first group of tomatoes produce medium-sized fruits on compact plants. The fruits of these varieties are called “saladette” tomatoes. Most saladette tomato varieties have fruits that ripen all at once, rather than ripening one at a time like beefsteak varieties often do. This makes them great for not only eating, but also canning and freezing.

The second category of compact tomato varieties I'm going to share are those with cherry-sized fruits. These varieties produce small tomatoes, but like taller cherry tomato varieties, they're super prolific. These varieties will allow you to harvest a handful of petite fruits every day, all summer long.

No matter which category you choose from, these compact tomato varieties are excellent for small-space gardeners and container gardeners, or for gardeners who are just looking to try something new. They're all delicious and productive.

I suggest starting your own plants from seed to ensure you'll be able to grow the specific variety, or when spring arrives, check with your local nursery to see if they have transplants available. Seeds can be purchased from many different online and catalog sources, as well as from some local nurseries.

Compact tomato varieties with medium-sized fruits:

“Mountain Princess”: This short-statured variety from West Virginia produces 8-10 ounce, juicy, red fruits. Early production. Prolific plants.

“Iron Lady”: This variety produces uniform, bright red slicers. It's bred to be resistant to both late and early blight as well as septoria leaf spot. Plants reach just three feet in height. Great for containers or small gardens.

“Totem”: Small plants that reach only 2 feet tall, they produce an incredible amount of tomatoes in loose bunches. With very upright growth, the plants don't take up much space nor do they require staking.

“Bush Goliath”: With mature plants reaching just 3 feet in height, “Bush Goliath” is resistant to soil-borne wilts and surprisingly prolific. This compact tomato plant produces a constant supply of 6-8 ounce fruits all summer long.

Compact tomato varieties with cherry-sized fruits:

“Red Profusion”: You don't even need a garden to grow this compact tomato plant. “Red Profusion” does amazing in large hanging baskets and containers. The trailing, 2- to 3-foot long vines tumble down over the pot's edge and are covered with 1-inch fruits for months.

“Sweetheart of the Patio”: This late blight-resistant, compact tomato plant is another great choice for containers or small gardens. Bright red fruits are one-inch across and very sweet.

“Sweet ‘n Neat”: Among the tiniest of tomatoes, “Sweet ‘n Neat” maxes out at just 10 inches tall! Yes, the plants are tiny, but they make a lot of fruits. Tomatoes are produced in small clusters, and the more you pick, the more fruits the plant produces.

“Tiny Tim”: A variety from the 1940s, “Tiny Tim” couldn't have a more perfect name. Miniature plants reach just 15 inches tall and produce tiny red fruits. Sets fruit just 60 days after planting the seeds.

“Tumbling Tom”: A beautiful cascading variety that comes in both a red and a yellow selection, “Tumbling Tom” has vines that reach between two and three feet long. The plants look stunning in hanging baskets and window boxes. Prolific and tasty.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.