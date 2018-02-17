Grow more food and save money with these 8 tips

Some people have the luxury of a big gardening budget, but lots of us don't. Pinching pennies in the garden is a great way to make a limited gardening budget stretch even further. Thankfully, there are lots of ways to save money while still growing a gorgeous garden.

Here are my eight favorite ways to keep a few bucks in your back pocket and grow more food, flowers, and foliage than ever before.

1. Find a seed partner. The cost of seeds always seems to be on the rise. Having a seed partner to share with can help defray this cost. Try to find a seed partner who's interested in growing the same things you are, then agree to split the cost of the seeds and divide the contents of each seed packet in half. Shipping charges can be divided, too. Most gardeners don't need 25 seeds of the same tomato variety anyway.

2. Host a plant swap. Gardeners are a generous bunch. If you have friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors who garden, why not host a plant swap? Ask everyone to bring 5-10 labeled plants to the swap to exchange for “new” plants from another participant. Some of the best plants in my garden originated from a plant swap. One word of warning, however: be sure to tell your guests not to bring any invasive plants to the swap. Many a garden as been unknowingly infested with goutweed via a plant swap!

3. Learn how to make more plants. Plant propagation is fun, and it's a great way to get more plants for free. Unlike animals, each cell in a plant contains all the genetic information necessary for the generation of a whole new plant. This means you can take a stem, root, or leaf cutting of many different annuals, perennials, herbs, and vegetables, and grow a whole new plant. A quick online search or a trip to the library will reveal step-by-step instructions on how to take plant cuttings and which plants are the best ones to start with.

In addition to starting new plants from cuttings, you can also propagate many perennials by crown division. This means digging up and separating the clump with a shovel to make two or more smaller plants from one large one. Plus, regular dividing keeps most perennials healthy.

4. Recycle and repurpose. Instead of buying fancy new planters, why not recycle an old galvanized wash tub or a metal kitchen colander into a unique garden container? If an object holds soil and you can put a drainage hole into the bottom of it, it makes a great planter! Be creative.

5. Make your own plant trellises. Don't invest in an expensive trellis or plant cage, if you can make it yourself. There are scores of building plans for wooden tomato cages, arbors, pergolas and even bean towers in woodworking books and online. You can also take many old household objects and use them as plant supports. I've seen pole beans growing up the bare wire springs of an old mattress frame, the spokes of an old patio umbrella made into a tee pee for morning glory vines, and an ancient wooden ladder providing structure for climbing winter squash plants. The sky's the limit.

6. Mix up your own potting soil. If you grow a lot of plants in containers, you know how expensive potting soil can be. You should replace 100 percent of the potting soil in your containers every year to prevent the spread of disease and add a full set of nutrients to the container prior to planting. I save a lot of money in the garden by mixing up my own potting soil instead of buying bag after bag of commercial mix. Here's the recipe I use for my container-grown annuals and veggies: 6 gallons sphagnum peat moss (or coir fiber), 4 1⁄ 2 gallons vermiculite or perlite, 6 gallons of finely screened compost, 1 1⁄ 2 cups of organic granular fertilizer, and 1⁄ 4 cup pulverized lime. I blend all this together in my wheelbarrow with a shovel for several minutes before filling my pots with the mix.

7. Use free arborist chips for mulch. For tree and shrub beds, you can save a lot of money by using free wood chips from a local arborist, instead of buying shredded bark by the bag or in bulk from a local landscape supply yard. I don't recommend using these fresh wood chips on vegetable or flower beds as they can cause nutritional issues, but for trees and shrubs, there's no better mulch out there -- and most arborists are happy to deliver a load to your driveway instead of paying to take it to a composting center. You can even get an app for your smart phone called ChipDrop that connects you with arborists looking to unload wood chips.

8. Set up a recycled rain barrel. My final money-saving tip for gardeners is to set up a recycled rain barrel. Check with your municipality first to make sure rain barrels are legal where you live. Then, seek out a used, food-grade, recycled 30 or 55 gallon drum from a local food manufacturing facility or rainbarrelspa.com. Yes, you can purchase commercial rain barrels, but these can cost big bucks. Food-grade drums work great and you can even get attachments to convert these drums to rain barrels by adding a faucet and downspout diverter (try gardenwatersaver.com or rainreserve.com).

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.