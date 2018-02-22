3 steps to stop fungal disease in the garden

Question: We had a lot of issues with leaf spots, mildews and blights in our gardens last year. It seemed like they were on the leaves of many of our flowers and even some of our vegetables. I'm guessing it was some type of fungus, but I'm not sure. Is there something we can do to prevent it from happening again this year?

Answer: There are many different plant pathogens that can cause issues like those you describe. While no one fungal disease strikes every plant, you may have more than one fungal disease at a time, especially during wet years when fungal pathogens thrive.

Though some are more common than others, most fungal diseases will not become regular issues in a garden. Some years you'll have no problems at all, while other years fungal diseases will be more prevalent. That's just the way it goes.

Plant pathogens can live in the soil (soil-borne) or they can be spread via wind, water or insects. It's important to recognize that, no matter what disease is involved, a little prevention goes a long, long way. I suggest you implement the following prevention strategies consistently during the coming season and every season to come.

Your first line of defense against fungal diseases is a simple three-step plan:

1. Plant only resistant varieties.

2. Maximize air circulation around plants.

3. Employ good cultural practices.

Let's address each of these steps in turn.

Plant only resistant varieties:

This all-important step essentially designs the disease out of the garden. By choosing vegetable, herb, fruit and flower varieties with natural resistance to pathogens, you're reducing your chances of ever facing the disease to begin with.

For example, if you've battled a fungal issue called powdery mildew on your bee balm plants in the past, only plant selections of bee balm with noted powdery mildew resistance in the future. For nearly every fungal disease, there are varieties of plants bred to be resistant to that particular organism. When you purchase seeds or plants from a local nursery or catalog, any disease resistance should be noted on the packet or tag. Seed catalogs often have a “key” to help you determine which veggie varieties are resistant to which pathogens. Do your homework and pay attention to this information. It can save you a lot of trouble down the line.

Maximize air circulation:

Fungal spores thrive in wet conditions. They reproduce more rapidly and are more problematic on plant foliage that's wet or during periods of high humidity. By spacing plants properly, and thereby increasing air movement around them, fungal issues can be slowed or stifled. Give your plants plenty of room; don't over-stuff your gardens.

Employ good cultural practices. Cultural practices are all of the things you do in your garden. From pruning and fertilizing to watering and harvesting, cultural practices play a huge role in promoting – or discouraging – diseases of all sorts.

Good cultural practices include:

• Water plants during the morning, whenever possible, to allow enough time for the foliage to completely dry before nightfall.

• Clean your pruning shears after working on a diseased plants. A simple application of a spray disinfectant or a quick dip in a 10 percent bleach solution is enough to kill most plant pathogens on pruning equipment.

• Stop over-fertilizing plants. Succulent, tender foliage is more susceptible to certain fungal attacks.

• Avoid working with wet foliage. Fungal spores spread easily from plant-to-plant on water droplets clinging to your skin or clothes.

• Regularly inspect plants for signs of disease. Remove infected foliage and discard it in the trash or bury it to prevent further spread.

With this strategy in place, most fungal issues can be avoided.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.