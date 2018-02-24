Tiny cabbageworms cause big trouble for cole crops

Gardeners who start their own seeds indoors under grow lights may already be starting seeds of cole crops, such as cabbage, broccoli, kale and kohlrabi. Seedlings of these cool-weather crops can typically be transplanted out into the garden in early April here in Pennsylvania.

Though cole crops are fairly easy to grow, there is one pest that can cause big trouble when it comes to these plants. Cabbageworms (Artogeia rapae) are caterpillars that feast on all members of the cabbage family. They're found across almost all of North America.

Cabbageworm caterpillars are light green with a faint yellow stripe down the back. They measure about 1-inch long. Adult butterflies have a 1-2-inch wingspan and are white to yellowish-white with up to four black spots on the wings. Most gardeners have seen these white butterflies flitting around the garden during the summer months and may have even spied them laying eggs in their garden.

Cabbageworm caterpillars chew ragged holes in leaves. They may also leave round holes through flower clusters of broccoli and cauliflower. Young cabbageworms are difficult to spot. Carefully examine leaf undersides and midribs for their presence. They can skeletonize leaves quickly, if left unchecked.

The good news is that cabbageworm damage is fairly easy to prevent, if you do one important thing at the very start of the growing season. The day you transplant seedlings of susceptible plants out into the garden, cover them immediately with floating row cover to keep the female butterflies from laying eggs on the plants. Pin the edges of this translucent, lightweight fabric to the ground with rocks or landscape pins and leave plenty of slack in the fabric to give the plants room to grow.

None of the susceptible vegetables needs to be pollinated before harvest, so row covers can stay in place until the day of harvest. You can purchase floating row cover from most local nurseries and garden centers.

If you don't cover the plants with floating row cover, you can also handpick and squish any caterpillars you find on a daily basis.

Other options include organic spray products based on Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), spinosad, or citrus oils, though these are not necessary when floating row cover is in place.

