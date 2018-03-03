5 favorite perennials to add to your garden

With our recent string of warm weather, we gardeners are busy dreaming about the growing season to come. We can't wait to get our hands in the soil again and grow something beautiful.

As planting time draws near and we start making lists of the plants we want to include in this year's garden, it's important to consider our role in supporting the wildlife that calls our garden home. Including plants that support butterflies, moths, bees, beetles, and other insects in our garden is one way we can create much-needed natural habitat right in our own backyards. Even if you have a small garden, you can make a big difference to wildlife by not using synthetic pesticides and herbicides and by planting plants that will provide these important creatures with nectar, pollen, and habitat.

There are many different plants that fill this role, but today, I'd like to tell you about five of my favorites. Not only are these plants good for supporting wildlife, they're also gorgeous garden specimens.

ll five of these plants are perennial, which means they'll return to the landscape year after year, and if you leave the stems standing all winter long, they become wonderful overwintering habitat for a whole host of native pollinators and other beneficial insects.

1. Anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum). This North American native plant hits a home run when it comes to pollinator action. The fragrant leaves also make a delicious tea. Anise hyssop grows 2 to 3 feet tall and produces spires of blue-purple flowers in mid-summer through fall. It's extremely attractive to butterflies and hummingbirds, in addition to many of our native bees. A clump-forming member of the mint family, it's deer resistant and commonly available from local nurseries.

2. Bee balm (Monarda didyma). Another North American native plant, bee balm is a workhorse of the garden. It blooms for weeks, starting in late summer, is deer resistant, and comes in a wide range of bloom colors. This spreading perennial is also drought tolerant, and its hollow stems are perfect overwintering sites for pollinators. The pineapple-shaped flower clusters are perched atop 3- to 4-foot-tall stems that do not require staking.

3. Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata). Though there are several different native species of milkweed you can grow in your garden, this one is my favorite because it doesn't spread aggressively like some other milkweeds do. The pink blooms of swamp milkweed are a magnet for butterflies and bees, and the leaves are the sole host food for monarch butterfly caterpillars. Don't let the word “swamp” fool you; this plant doesn't need wet soils to thrive. In fact, average garden soil is all that's needed. Deer resistant.

4. New England asters (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae). Prized for their late-season color, our North American native asters are garden heroes for several reasons. Not only do they lend color to the landscape when little else is in bloom, they're also an important nectar source for thousands of different insects at a critical time, just before they enter their winter “hibernation.” Depending on the cultivar, aster flowers can be various shades of pink, purple and lavender. Heights range between 1 and 4 feet.

5. Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea). So much breeding has gone into this plant over the last few years, but all of the fancy new cultivars available are no substitute for the good, old-fashioned native purple coneflower when it comes to pollinator action. Bigger bee species love the large “landing pad” the big blooms of coneflower provide. And my coneflower plants are always loaded with a broad diversity of butterflies. Coneflowers are easy to start from seed or purchased transplants, and are common in the nursery trade. Skip the double-petaled varieties, though, because pollinators can't access their nectaries through all the layers of petals (and in some cases, the double varieties don't produce any nectar or pollen at all).

Please consider including these five great perennials in your garden this year. All they need is full sun, average garden soil, and regular irrigation until they're established. After that, these plants require very little care and produce bountiful blooms without needing any extra TLC.

