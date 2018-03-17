Bright green yard is sure sign of spring

As spring quickly approaches, the minds of many homeowners turn to the lawn. It's easy to forget about our turf grass during the winter, especially when it's covered by snow. But as soon as spring arrives, nothing fills our post-winter hankering for a little green than the bright glow of a healthy lawn.

While I'm not a lawn perfectionist by any means, I do spend a bit of time each spring getting the lawn off to a great start for the season. Here are a few spring lawn-care items to check off your gardening to-do list over the course of the next month or so.

1. Play pick up sticks. Winter winds and snow and ice tend to bring down a lot of twigs and branches. Rather than running them over with the mower and dulling the blades, walk around the yard and collect any you find.

2. Rake out debris. In addition to branches and twigs, your lawn might also have patches of matted down leaves or other debris collected on it. Whether they blew in from your neighbors or you didn't do a decent lawn leaf clean up in the fall, these leaves should be removed before new grass growth starts. You can either rake up any remaining leaves or run them over with a mulching lawn mower to pulverize them into tiny bits.

3. Mind the moles. If the spring thaw reveals mounds of soil scattered around your lawn, your yard is home to a mole. These solitary creatures tunnel in the ground beneath the roots of your turf grass, munching on grubs, earthworms and other soil-dwelling insects. While moles do not eat plant roots or harm your grass, the mounds of excavated soil they leave behind as they hunt for food can certainly affect the appearance of your lawn. At my house, we just rake away the mounds of soil, spreading them out over the lawn, without worrying about the moles. But if the mounds are really bothersome to you, use a granular mole repellant based on castor oil to drive the mole out of the area.

4. Fill in the bare spots. When the daytime temperatures are regularly in the 50s, it's time to reseed the lawn to fill in any bare spots. While we're still a few weeks away from that, you can begin the process by stocking up on new grass seed. Be sure to check the expiration date on any seed you purchase and make sure it's fresh seed, not seed that's been held over from last year, possibly in less-than-ideal storage conditions. Fresh seed will have an excellent germination rate.

5. Bring on the nutrients. While the marketing plea of the big fertilizer companies may tempt you to spread synthetic chemical fertilizers on your lawn for a fast spring green-up, it's a practice that's not the least bit necessary. If you want to provide a long-term source of plant nutrients to your lawn, your best bet is to feed it with organic matter, rather than dumping on synthetic fertilizers. A spring application of about a quarter inch of finely screened compost, applied using either a compost spreader or just by casually flinging it over the lawn with a pitchfork, is a great way to give your lawn the right kind of balanced, season-long nutrition. Another option is to use a granular, organic fertilizer that's formulated specifically for the lawn. Options include Espoma Organic Lawn Food, Dr. Earth's Premium Lawn Fertilizer, Jonathan Green Organic Lawn Food and Safer Brand Lawn Restore, all of which are available from most local, independent garden centers. Wait until mid-April to complete this task, and follow all label application rates and instructions carefully.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.