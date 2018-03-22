It's not too late to divide ornamental grasses

Question: We have several big ornamental grasses in our yard. I usually cut them down sometime in March, but haven't gotten to the job yet due to some health issues. How late can I wait to trim them? Also, I think they may need to be divided. Is there an easy way to go about this or do I have to dig up the entire plant to split the clump? I did that once before and it was a big job. Thanks for any advice you can provide.

Answer: Ornamental grasses are wonderful additions to the landscape. They add interest in the winter, a lovely green color throughout the growing season, and many even turn colorful reds, yellows and oranges in the autumn. Ornamental grasses are also resistant to deer, rabbits, groundhogs and most insect pests, too, making them a great low-maintenance plant choice for the landscape.

In addition, hardy ornamental grass varieties are perennial, returning to the garden bigger and better with each passing season. However, these grasses can sometimes crowd themselves out. Their clumps can grow quite large and when the center of the clump begins to die out, it's a sign that the plant is ready to be divided. For most ornamental grasses, this happens every five to seven years. If you neglect to divide the plants, it won't lead to plant death, but it will lead to sparse growth that's focused primarily around the outer edge of the clump.

Unfortunately, there's no easy way to divide an ornamental grass. If it's a more petite variety, dividing is simple, but for larger grasses, like maiden grass, switchgrasses and fountain grasses, the job is a big one.

Dividing ornamental grasses is best done when the plants are cut down to the ground in early spring. While March is the ideal time to do this job, it can be done as late as mid-April, before the new growth begins to emerge from the base of the plant. If you wait much longer to cut the plants back, you risk nipping off the tips of the newly emerging leaf blades.

To divide grasses, you should ideally dig up the entire clump. Use a sharp spade, a pick ax or even a chainsaw to cut the clump into pieces, tossing the dead center onto the compost pile. There's no correct size to make each division; as long as the separated clump has a portion of the shoot system attached to a portion of the root system, it will be a viable division. One saving grace when dividing ornamental grass clumps is that you don't have to dig very deeply to get a viable root system for each division. But, some varieties produce very dense clumps that can be challenging to split (hence the chainsaw recommendation above).

Once the plant is divided, replant each division into a new garden space, or pot them up in containers to share with friends and neighbors. Keep the newly planted divisions well watered throughout their entire first growing season. Beyond that, most ornamental grasses are fairly drought tolerant and require very little care beyond their annual spring haircut.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.