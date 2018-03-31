Carrots are orange, right? Nope, not all of them

Different plant pigments provide different nutrients to the body. That's why nutritionists tell you to “eat a rainbow” of fruits and vegetables every day. If there's one vegetable out there that makes it easy to “eat a rainbow,” it's carrots. Yep. Carrots.

While the image of a bright orange carrot may pop into your head at the mention of this veggie, the truth is that carrots come in many colors. In fact, the precursors to modern orange carrots were purple, red, yellow, green and white. Carrots originated some 5,000 years ago in Middle Asia, and though their roots were once small and sinewy, European breeders focused over time on selecting for a larger size and rich, orange color. Around the 16th century, breeders in Holland developed the modern orange carrot we know today.

Though orange-colored carrots are still by far the most commonly found varieties, more and more home gardeners and small farmers are growing carrots of other colors, both for their nutritional power and for their beauty.

There are literally dozens of unusually colored carrot varieties available to backyard gardeners, and thankfully all of these dazzling selections are just as easy to grow as standard orange carrots. Seeds are planted in garden rows anytime from early spring through late summer. Though carrot seeds can take several weeks to germinate, they're otherwise fairly easy to grow. Do remember, though, to thin your carrot seedlings to one plant every 3 inches. If carrots are too crowded, the roots will be small and won't reach their full potential.

If you'd like to try your hand at growing some carrots in different colors, here are a handful of my top choices for adding beauty to your garden and plate.

Atomic Red: The brilliant red of this carrot is stunning, and unlike some other red carrots, the color of this variety deepens when the roots are cooked. The flavor is earthy and sweet, and the roots are full of lycopene, the same antioxidant found in red tomatoes. The tapered red roots are ready to harvest just 70 days after sowing the seeds.

Cosmic Purple: Of all the purple carrot varieties out there, this is my favorite. The roots reach about 7 inches long and have a blunt tip, making this variety great for container growing, too. The outer skin is a deep purple but the interior is layered with orange. They're very sweet both raw and cooked.

White Satin: Ready to harvest just two months after planting from seed, White Satin is a hybrid that grows about 8 inches long. The pure white roots are crunchy and sweet. To keep the tops of the roots from turning green, mound a bit of soil up over their “shoulders” if the crest of the root pops up out of the ground. If the shoulders turn green, their flavor will be a touch bitter.

Yellow Bunch: The uniform, slender roots of this yellow carrot are packed with flavor. I used to grow another yellow variety called Yellowstone, but I find this one to be better germinating and more uniform. The roots taper to a crisp point about 9 inches below the ground. They're ready to pull about 75-80 days after sowing.

Purple 68: Though the name of this carrot isn't very exciting, the root itself certainly is! Deep, dark purple from the skin to the core, this carrot is as beautiful as you can get. The color fades a bit when cooked, but the sweet and mild flavor is delicious whether cooked or raw. Long roots reach 10 inches in length and have a beautiful, even taper.

Nutri-Red: This bold carrot is the same color as a rare-cooked steak. Loaded with antioxidants and a super intense carrot flavor, Nutri-Red's gorgeous color gets even better when the roots are cooked. An open-pollinated variety, this beautiful carrot is ready to harvest about two months after planting.

Seeds of these and other rainbow-hued carrot varieties are available from various local nurseries and catalog sources, including Territorial Seeds, Johnny's Selected Seeds and High Mowing Seeds.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.