A bounty of berries possible in patio pots

As owner of CobraHead LLC, he travels constantly and work requires much of his time. There's an irony that his business revolves around gardening, but he's hard-pressed to spend as much time as he would like in the garden.

Now the company produces the CobraHead weeder, CobraHead Mini Weeder and three different-sized long-handled versions. He also just released his own version of a broadfork.

There were versions with a long handle but not with the short handle he loved. After a visit with a lawyer and business school, he started the process of making the tool locally. When asked why the CobraHead became such a hit with gardeners, Valdes replies, “because it works, it's just a great weeding tool.”

“I got to buy one of these,” he thought to himself, “but it wasn't out there.”

He went to the local junk store, bought another one of the cultivators, took out a tine, put it into a wooden handle and used it in his own garden for another four years.

“I just got down on my hands and knees and started pulling weeds with it and realized that it pulled much better than any other weeding tool in my collection,” he says.

He was using an antique tool that's no longer manufactured, which has three to five spoon-shaped curved cultivating tines. As he scraped soil on the edge of a bed, one of the teeth came out.

Question: I would like to grow a few different kinds of berries in patio pots, but I don't know what varieties to look for. Do I need a special type or do any berries do OK in containers? Also, how large of a container do I need?

Answer: How wonderful that you plan to grow your own berry crop on the patio! You'll be pleased to hear that doing so isn't difficult, as long as you follow a few basic guidelines.

First and foremost, choose the right containers for the job. Unless you want to be beholden to watering your berry pots several times a day, I suggest selecting the largest pots you can afford. They don't need to be anything fancy; glazed ceramic, plastic, acrylic or fiberglass pots are all good options. Avoid terra cotta pots, if possible, as they dry out far too quickly. Follow this basic plan when selecting the size of your pots.

• If you plan to include blueberries in your plans, choose a pot that holds at least 10 to15 gallons of potting soil for each plant.

• If you're going to be growing bramble plants, like the dwarf raspberries or blackberries I'm about to tell you about, an 8 to 10 gallon pot will do.

• For strawberries, smaller containers are fine, maybe 5 to 8 gallons, but the specific size will depend on how many strawberry plants you plan to grow. A 5 to 8 gallon pot will hold about 10-12 plants.

• Other berry-producing shrubs, such as currants, gooseberries and honeyberries, need much larger pots. I'd stick with a minimum of 20 to 25 gallon pots for each of these.

Once you've selected the right-sized pots, it's time to fill them with a high-quality growing medium. I mix potting soil and finished compost at a rate of 50/50 in each of my pots. The compost aids in water retention and adds nutrients and beneficial microbial life to the pot. The potting soil lightens the mix and keeps it well drained.

After the pots are filled with this mixture, it's time to plant. When growing a berry garden in containers, variety selection is incredibly important.

While you can grow just about any blueberry variety in containers, you'd be smart to choose a variety that doesn't grow too tall, that's fully winter hardy and that's self-pollinating. I suggest checking your local garden center for a brand of berry plants called Bushel and Berry. These plants have been bred specifically for container culture. They have several blueberry varieties available, including Peach Sorbet, Jelly Bean and Blueberry Glaze. With these self-pollinating varieties, you only need one plant to get a good fruit set.

The Bushel and Berry brand also has some great container-specific dwarf raspberry and blackberry varieties, namely Raspberry Shortcake and Baby Cakes Blackberries.

When growing strawberries in pots, there's no need to look for any specific varieties. All will do quite well in containers. Your prime consideration with these berries is whether or not you want to select a June-bearing variety that produces all its fruit in one big flush in mid-June, or an ever-bearing variety that produces a handful of berries all season long. Talk to your local nursery about which varieties they have on hand and which category they fit in.

Beyond plant selection, caring for your container berry garden will involve regular watering and fertilization cores, just as you would for any container garden. Come winter, you'll need to protect the pots from deep freezes by either insulating the outside of each pot by burying it in the ground somewhere or wrapping it in several layers of bubble wrap or surrounding it with straw bales.

Beyond plant selection, caring for your container berry garden will involve regular watering and fertilization cores, just as you would for any container garden. Come winter, you'll need to protect the pots from deep freezes by either insulating the outside of each pot by burying it in the ground somewhere or wrapping it in several layers of bubble wrap or surrounding it with straw bales.