Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jessica Walliser

A bounty of berries possible in patio pots

Jessica Walliser
Jessica Walliser | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Potted berries
Jessica Walliser
Potted berries

Updated 9 hours ago

Question: I would like to grow a few different kinds of berries in patio pots, but I don't know what varieties to look for. Do I need a special type or do any berries do OK in containers? Also, how large of a container do I need?

Answer: How wonderful that you plan to grow your own berry crop on the patio! You'll be pleased to hear that doing so isn't difficult, as long as you follow a few basic guidelines.

First and foremost, choose the right containers for the job. Unless you want to be beholden to watering your berry pots several times a day, I suggest selecting the largest pots you can afford. They don't need to be anything fancy; glazed ceramic, plastic, acrylic or fiberglass pots are all good options. Avoid terra cotta pots, if possible, as they dry out far too quickly. Follow this basic plan when selecting the size of your pots.

• If you plan to include blueberries in your plans, choose a pot that holds at least 10 to15 gallons of potting soil for each plant.

• If you're going to be growing bramble plants, like the dwarf raspberries or blackberries I'm about to tell you about, an 8 to 10 gallon pot will do.

• For strawberries, smaller containers are fine, maybe 5 to 8 gallons, but the specific size will depend on how many strawberry plants you plan to grow. A 5 to 8 gallon pot will hold about 10-12 plants.

• Other berry-producing shrubs, such as currants, gooseberries and honeyberries, need much larger pots. I'd stick with a minimum of 20 to 25 gallon pots for each of these.

Once you've selected the right-sized pots, it's time to fill them with a high-quality growing medium. I mix potting soil and finished compost at a rate of 50/50 in each of my pots. The compost aids in water retention and adds nutrients and beneficial microbial life to the pot. The potting soil lightens the mix and keeps it well drained.

After the pots are filled with this mixture, it's time to plant. When growing a berry garden in containers, variety selection is incredibly important.

While you can grow just about any blueberry variety in containers, you'd be smart to choose a variety that doesn't grow too tall, that's fully winter hardy and that's self-pollinating. I suggest checking your local garden center for a brand of berry plants called Bushel and Berry. These plants have been bred specifically for container culture. They have several blueberry varieties available, including Peach Sorbet, Jelly Bean and Blueberry Glaze. With these self-pollinating varieties, you only need one plant to get a good fruit set.

The Bushel and Berry brand also has some great container-specific dwarf raspberry and blackberry varieties, namely Raspberry Shortcake and Baby Cakes Blackberries.

When growing strawberries in pots, there's no need to look for any specific varieties. All will do quite well in containers. Your prime consideration with these berries is whether or not you want to select a June-bearing variety that produces all its fruit in one big flush in mid-June, or an ever-bearing variety that produces a handful of berries all season long. Talk to your local nursery about which varieties they have on hand and which category they fit in.

Beyond plant selection, caring for your container berry garden will involve regular watering and fertilization cores, just as you would for any container garden. Come winter, you'll need to protect the pots from deep freezes by either insulating the outside of each pot by burying it in the ground somewhere or wrapping it in several layers of bubble wrap or surrounding it with straw bales.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me