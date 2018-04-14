Try a few new varieties of basil this growing season

Basil is among the most popular summer herbs, and if you plan to grow it in this year's garden, early to mid-April is a great time to start sowing basil seeds indoors, under grow lights.

There are dozens of different basil varieties available to gardeners, though I'd say that sweet basil is the most popular type of basil due to both its fragrance and flavor.

While almost any local nursery will carry a handful of sweet basil varieties, if you'd like to grow something a bit more unusual, you'll probably have to grow the plants yourself from seed. Thankfully, growing basil from seed is easy; you can pretty much follow the same technique you use to grow tomatoes or peppers from seed.

Sow basil seeds in containers or nursery flats filled with seed-starting potting mix according to the instructions on the seed packet. Put the flats or containers under grow lights for 18-20 hours per day, watering them as necessary. Placing a seedling heat mat under the tray until germination takes place will improve both the speed and rate of germination. Once the seeds sprout, turn off the heat mat and make sure the lights stay 2-3 inches above the tops of the plants by raising the lights as the seedlings grow. Fertilize every three weeks with a diluted liquid organic fertilizer.

Once your basil seedlings develop their second set of leaves, it's time to pot them up into a slightly larger container. Continue to keep your seedlings under the grow lights until the danger of frost has passed, which is usually in mid-May here in western Pennsylvania. Then, gradually move the seedlings outdoors, increasing the amount of time they spend outside each day for about 10 days. This hardening off procedure is necessary to slowly acclimate the plants to outdoor growing conditions.

If you'd like to grow some fun and different basils that lend unique flavors to various dishes, here are a few of my favorites.

Cinnamon basil: This variety isn't just flavorful, it's also beautiful. With burgundy-red stems and flowers, and medium green leaves, cinnamon basil looks great in flower bouquets, too! The plants grow over 2 feet tall and produce new foliage all season long. While the flavor isn't quite right for making pesto, it is absolutely wonderful in Thai-inspired dishes. The bees love the flowers, too!

Sweet Thai basil: Speaking of basils that are great in Thai-inspired recipes, the flavor of this variety is a sure hit. With a clove-like flavor that has a hint of licorice, the narrow leaves and purple stems of Sweet Thai basil is excellent both fresh and dried. Reaches about 18 inches tall at maturity. This is the basil often found inside of fresh spring rolls.

Lemon basil: If you're looking to add a lemony kick to recipes, lemon basil will definitely do the trick. With narrow leaves and a strong fragrance and flavor, the 15” tall plants produce new, delicious foliage all season long. I love using this variety on fish and other seafood, in iced tea and cocktails and in lemon-flavored desserts. It also makes a great herbal tea when dried.

Spicy Bush or Spicy Globe basil: This tiny-leaved basil reaches just 8 inches in height! Its compact, globe-shaped growth habit make it perfect for containers and edging herb gardens and flower beds. The aromatic leaves are spicy and sweet, making them useful in a wide array of dishes. It's a favorite of the bees and other pollinators when allowed to produce flowers.

Red Rubin purple basil: While some purple basils are prized only for their beauty as a garnish, Red Rubin is not just another pretty face. This purple basil is both gorgeous and delicious. It's a large, Italian type with a classic basil flavor packed into a dark purple leaf. Each leaf is about 3 inches long, and whatever stems you don't manage to eat will look great in bouquets.

Seeds of these and many other basil varieties are available from Johnny's Selected Seeds (johnnyseeds.com) and High Mowing Seeds (highmowingseeds.com).

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.