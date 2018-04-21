Try a few new annuals this season to liven up your flower beds

While marigolds, geraniums and petunias are all lovely annuals for your flower garden, don't be afraid to try something new this growing season. Head to your local garden center and be on the lookout for plants you've never grown before. And, if you really want to spice up this year's garden, don't forget to check the seed racks, too.

Growing annual flowers from seed can result in a pretty spectacular garden. If you plant only the potted transplants you find on the shelves at the garden center, you'll be limited to the varieties they're able to grow themselves or source from other growers. But, if you're willing to start some annual flowers from seed, the sky is the limit when it comes to the diversity of plants available to you.

As an added bonus, the kind of annual flowers I'm talking about don't need to be coddled as seedlings. They don't need to be started indoors under fancy grow lights. All you need to do is sprinkle some seeds directly into the garden's soil as soon as the danger of frost has passed in mid to late May, and these flowers will grow and bloom beautifully just a few weeks later.

This method of planting is called direct seeding, and thankfully, there are dozens of wonderful flowering annuals that can be planted this way. Here are a few of my favorites:

Amaranthus caudatus: Also known as “love lies bleeding,” this beautiful annual is great for your gardening self-esteem! Though the seeds are smaller than a poppy seed on your bagel, the plants reach 8-10 feet tall by late summer. They're covered in long, draping spires of pink or green rope-like flowers that sometimes cascade all the way from the top of the plant down to the ground. They make great cut flowers and are prolific bloomers. Planting this annual flower is easy; just sprinkle some seeds on top of the garden soil, scratch them in with a cultivator, and you're on your way to a beautiful summer.

Ammi visnaga: With a common name like “false Queen Anne's Lace” you can guess what this flower looks like. Large, white, umbrella-shaped clusters of flowers sit atop lacy, green foliage. I think this plant is far more beautiful than roadside Queen Anne's Lace and it certainly holds up better in a vase. Easy to grow and self-sowing, once this flower is established, it will return to your garden year after year as long as you let some flowers mature and drop seed. Barely scratch the seeds into the soil for the best germination.

Nigella damascena: “Love in a mist” is a very sweet, romantic-looking flower. The blue petals are surrounded by thread-like foliage. There are also pink and white varieties. Once the blooms are spent, they form very unique-looking seed heads that look great in dried flower arrangements. To plant love in a mist, just toss some seeds down on the soil. It's that easy. You don't even need to cover the seeds with any soil; just prepare the planting bed and distribute them. One word of warning, though: this plant can self-sow quite rambunctiously, so make sure you plant it somewhere where that won't be problematic, or make sure you cut the seed pods off before they drop their seeds.

Polygonum orientale: Known as “kiss me over the garden gate,” this old-fashioned beauty is one heck of a knock-your-socks-off plant! It grows over 6 feet tall and is covered in cascades of cerise-pink flowers that pollinators adore. Its thick, sturdy stems do not need to be staked, and the plant is in nonstop flower from midsummer until fall's first frost. The seeds need to be subjected to 6 weeks of freezing temperatures in order to germinate, so put them in the freezer for 6 weeks before planting, or make sure the source where you purchase the seeds has already subjected them to cold temperatures. The good news is that once you grow this plant, a few more will pop up every season from dropped seed. But, unlike some other annuals, this variety does not self-seed aggressively.

Euphorbia marginata: My sister and I would enjoy seeing this plant growing in my Nana's garden every summer. It's one of my favorite annuals to grow from seed. With a common name of “snow on the mountain,” this plant is in the same genus as poinsettias and garden spurge. And like poinsettias and spurge, the colored portion of the plant is not its flower petal but rather its bracts. The leaves of snow on the mountain are a dusty blue while the bracts are blue/green edged in white. The stems are upright and branched toward their tops, and reach a height of 2 to 3 feet. Seeds are easy to sow directly into the ground, but be warned that the milky sap of this plant can be a skin irritant.

