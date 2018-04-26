Miss impatiens? Try a few that are resistant to downy mildew

Question: Will we ever be able to grow impatiens in our gardens again? They were the highlight of my yard until impatiens downy mildew showed up, and I miss them so much.

Answer: You are not alone in your lament over impatiens downy mildew. This pathogen (Plasmopara obducens) has been around for a decade or so, but in recent years it has hit the nursery industry — and our gardens — hard.

Every variety of Impatiens walleriana is susceptible to the disease, including hybrids that use this species as one of the parents. Symptoms of infection first appear as light green leaves that curl downward. Soon after, white, mold-like growth occurs on the bottom leaf surfaces, followed by flower and leaf drop soon after. Plants infected with the disease will eventually be nothing but bare stems until they too collapse under the pressure of this disease.

During wet years, impatiens downy mildew spreads faster. The good news is that this disease strikes only impatiens and will not affect other annuals, perennials or vegetables.

Impatiens downy mildew often comes to a garden via infected transplants that are not yet showing signs of infection. The pathogen can also live in the soil, making any subsequent plantings likely to develop the disease as well. The disease easily spreads from plant to plant both via water splashes and airborne sporangia.

Sadly, once you've had this pathogen in a garden bed, it isn't recommended that you plant impatiens in the same area again. However, if you do have beds that have not been infected, you can try growing impatiens again. Just make sure you purchase disease-free plants from a local nursery (not a big box retailer that may be shipping them in from southern regions where the disease is more prevalent). Do not buy plants with yellow foliage or fuzzy growth on the leaf undersides. This doesn't mean the plants won't develop an infection as the season progresses, but it does increase your chances of success.

Be sure to give each plant adequate space in the garden to improve air circulation and water only in the morning.

If the disease strikes again, immediately pull the plants and throw them out with the garbage. Pick up any debris and toss that, too.

If all that seems like too much of a risk, there are two other types of impatiens that can offer a burst of color to replace the ones you're missing. New Guinea impatiens are a different species (I. hawkerii) and they're resistant to the pathogen. They're a bit more expensive than bedding impatiens because they're vegetatively propagated, but you'll need fewer plants to cover the area since they grow so large.

Another impatiens hybrid known as SunPatiens are resistant, too. These are prolific bloomers that come in a beautiful array of colors. They're available from many different local nurseries under the Proven Winners plant brand. Call your favorite local nursery and ask them if they'll be carrying the plants this season. Most gardeners can't tell the difference between regular bedding impatiens and SunPatiens.

Other options include Rex begonias with their stunning, colorful foliage, angelwing begonias with their long graceful leaves and prolific flowers, a bright mixture of coleus, or the happy, spreading blooms of torenia.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.