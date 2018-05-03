Eradicate black rot in grape arbor

Question: We have had our grape arbor for over 50 years and always had a good crop of Concord grapes to make jelly. The last three years we have not had any grapes due to frost or some kind of blight. The grape bunches would form and have green grapes, but they would all turn black. If this is some kind of blight, what can I do to get rid of it and have a good crop of grapes again?

Answer: It sounds like your grapevines have fallen victim to black rot. This fungal disease is caused by an organism known as Guignardia bidwellii. It's a common grape pathogen, especially when we have a wet spring. It leads to half-grown grapes that rot and fall off the vine before ripening.

Initially, black rot appears as tiny, yellow spots on the foliage. A few weeks after the infection starts, the spots turn dark and disperse thousands of spores, causing lesions on the stem tips and tendrils. Soon enough the spores move to the developing fruit and cause the rot you describe.

Unfortunately, this disease is a tough one to control once it takes hold, but if you follow a few steps, you can have your concord grape harvest back.

1. Every fall, clean up the vines. This is the most important step in disease control. Pluck off and destroy all grape “mummies” by burning them or tossing them into the garbage. Then, remove diseased leaves by raking them up off the ground underneath the plants and throw them into the trash. “Mummies” that fall to the ground or stay attached to the vine will automatically reintroduce spores to the plants the following season. They must be removed.

2. In the late winter, when they're still dormant, spray the vines with lime-sulfur to control any overwintering spores. This step is not a substitute for cleaning up the plants and disposing of all “mummies,” but it does help kill any overwinter spores clinging to the bare vines.

3. Provide good air circulation. To help the developing fruits dry off faster after rains, summer pruning is critical. Head out to the grape arbor in late June or early July and cut off all grape leaves, shoots and tendrils that hang over any clusters of developing grapes. Use a pair of clean, sharp pruners to expose the fruit clusters to sunlight and air.

4. Apply a bio-fungicide, such as Serenade, very early in the season. Vines should be sprayed well before any symptoms occur, especially since you've dealt with this fungus in previous years. Spray as soon as the initial vine growth reaches about 2 to 3 inches in length. This allows you to control the pathogen before it becomes established on the leaves and spreads to the fruit. Spray both the upper and lower leaf surfaces as well as the vines themselves.

5. Continue spraying at 10-day intervals until four weeks after the plants finish blooming. This is the most critical time for control. Spraying early, before the plants come into flower, is very important for controlling this disease. Once the grapes form and they reach four to five weeks old, they're naturally resistant to the fungus that causes black rot and sprays are no longer needed.

With proper cultural practices and the described organic spray program, you'll have wonderful grape harvests in the coming years. Be diligent and it will pay off.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts "The Organic Gardeners" at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster.