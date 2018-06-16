These 4 vines are as fragrant as they are beautiful

Flowering vines offer endless vertical interest to the garden. Whether you're growing them on an arch, a trellis, a deck railing, a pergola or an obelisk, the colors and textures they lend the landscape can be quite enchanting.

It's important, however, to select the right flowering vine for your garden. Some vines can become quite aggressive (yes, I'm talking to you, wisteria and trumpet creeper!). They'll quickly outgrow their trellis and can even tear the gutters off a house with the weight of their tendrils.

For most gardeners, the perfect flowering vine would be one that grows to an ideal size and produces an abundance of flowers without fail, each and every season. Thankfully, there are many vines that fit those requirements.

But, the true icing on the cake of a beautiful flowering vine is fragrance. If you grace a garden structure with a fragrant, flowering vine, the payback will be incredible. Every time you walk under your archway or pass by your trellis, not only will your eyes be rewarded, but so too will your nose.

Unfortunately, there's not an endless supply of well-behaved, fragrant vines that will easily grow here in Pennsylvania, but if you're willing to seek them out and treat them correctly, you can enjoy these highly scented vines in your garden.

Common Jasmine (Jasminum officinale): There is no other scent in the botanical world quite like jasmine. This tropical plant produces an abundance of white, trumpet-shaped, perfumed flowers, but the plants are not winter hardy here in Pennsylvania. In order to grow a jasmine vine, you'll have to overwinter the plant indoors by cutting the plant back before fall's first frost, moving it inside and treating it like a houseplant in a cool, sunny room until spring's return. The leaves are glossy green and the vines reach about 20 feet in length. Yes, it's a lot of work to grow jasmine around here, but the fragrance makes it worth it.

Carolina Jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens): Similar to jasmine, Carolina jessamine is not hardy here in Pennsylvania, so the plants need to be overwintered indoors. But, the bright yellow, squat trumpet-like blooms are so fragrant, it's worth every bit of effort. The vines are quick growing and reach up to 25 feet in length. Pick a nice, sunny spot for this beauty and give it a good-sized trellis for the best results.

Sweet Autumn Clematis (Clematis terniflora): A late-season bloomer, sweet autumn clematis produces oodles of tiny, star-shaped blooms that are creamy white and sweetly scented. It's fully hardy in Pennsylvania and reaches a height of about 30 feet. This clematis grows very quickly and produces blooms on new wood, so cut it down to the ground every spring and by the time fall arrives, it will be lush and covered in blooms. Be warned, however, that this vine likes to throw a lot of seed and you may find yourself pulling out clematis “babies” from time to time.

Honeysuckle “Serotina” (Lonicera periclymenum “Serotina”): A fragrant honeysuckle that's fully hardy, “Serotina” is not invasive or aggressive and it is a hummingbird magnet! The blooms start red and age to a creamy yellow. Trimming the plant back lightly after flowering generates another flush of blooms. This variety reaches about 15 feet in height and will even flower in partial shade. Another fragrant honeysuckle variety is “Scentsation,” which produces soft yellow flower clusters at the tips of every branch. It's very low maintenance and the fragrance is spectacular.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com.

