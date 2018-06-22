Tough-as-nails succulents are just plain fun to grow

Succulent plants are all the rage these days and there's no wonder why. They're drought proof, tough as nails and super fun.

Succulents are plants that store water in their thick, fleshy leaves. These plants thrive in dry conditions and can survive extended periods without water, making them perfect for gardeners in dry climates or for those who sometimes “forget” to water.

But, because these plants evolved in areas where moisture levels are low, they don't do as well in very humid climates or gardening zones with a lot of rainfall. That's why here in Pennsylvania, it's best to grow succulents in containers, where you can control what type of soil they're planted in and how much water they receive. Most, but certainly not all, succulents are not winter-hardy, and they'll need to be moved indoors in the autumn before frost arrives if you live in a climate like ours, where freezing temperatures are the winter norm (more on this process later).

But, don't let that stop you from experimenting with these wonderful plants. I grow plenty of succulents in my container garden, and they do great. I just have to remember to plant them in a well-draining soil blend formulated especially for cacti and succulents, and I limit the amount of water I give them in comparison to my other container plantings.

Endless possibilities

There are hundreds of different succulent plants you can grow, with many of them offering truly unique colors and textures. Some of my favorites include Crassulas, Dudleyas, Echiverias, Euphorbias, Flapjacks, Agaves, Sempervivums, Sedums and Haworthias, to name just a few. It's fun to plant several different succulents together in a single shallow container and let them mingle together. The possibilities are endless! When it comes to caring for succulents, full sun is a must. Since most of these plants hail from desert climates, hot and sunny is where they do their best. Aim for a minimum of 8 hours of full sun per day.

You'll also want to select a site for your succulent containers that has ample air circulation. If water is allowed to sit on their foliage, fungal rot can easily set in, causing the plants to turn mushy and die. Good air circulation limits fungal diseases.

Only water your succulent-filled containers occasionally. I water mine thoroughly about once every 10-14 days in high summer, if we don't get any rain. If significant rainfall occurs, I put down the watering can for a few more days.

Bring them in

At the end of the gardening season, just before fall's first frost, you'll have to move your succulent containers indoors or throw them on the compost pile and start over the following spring. Because most succulents are not winter hardy, the only way to keep them from year to year, is to move them inside. I overwinter mine in our attached but unheated garage, where the temperature is cold, but it doesn't dip below freezing. We have two small windows in the garage which let enough light in to ensure the survival of my succulents, but I do not water them at all during the winter.

If you do not have a few windows in your garage, or you don't have a garage at all, move your succulent plants into your living space for the winter and grow them as houseplants. Give them as much light as possible and limit the watering to once a month. If you have grow lights, you can put them over the plants for an additional light source.

