Through the grace of God, her singing is better than ever after tongue cancer diagnosis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wanda Christy-Shaner enjoys fishing, “mudding” (four-wheeling) and bonfires.

“I'm also a Hallmark (channel) Christmas movie fiend,” she says, laughing.

Among her greatest joys is singing, something she has relished since her first solo performance of “O Holy Night” as a child.

She sings bluegrass, country songs and show tunes, in addition to hymns.

Christy-Shaner was diagnosed in 2014 with cancer of the tongue. Following a second surgery in 2015, she was told her singing voice likely would be silenced.

Encouraged by a friend, she defied that prediction and soon found herself speaking and singing once more.

Christy-Shaner's story is included in a recent edition of the popular “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series, entitled “Angels and Miracles.”

“It's been very humbling. I've never been formally trained or schooled in writing,” she says.

Her story is called “Heavenly Possible,” and relates her quick recuperation.

Christy-Shaner, 51, of West Leechburg, is a licensed minister through the Church of God and Disciples of Christ.

She and her husband, Brandon Shaner, worship at the New Kensington Salvation Army, where her singing voice returned around Christmas last year.

She loves the stained glass in the old church's sanctuary, and the rooms where meals are prepared and donations stored.

“It's cluttered because it's lived in. There is always someone here doing something for the community. It's not a museum for the holy but a hospital for the sick. That's why I got involved here,” she says.

When she first sang again, to “O Holy Night,” she found her untrained voice new and improved.

“I joke that I hit notes now I couldn't hit on a ladder before,” she says.

Christy-Shaner started ministry school in her mid-20s, she says, after several mission trips.

During a trip to Mexico City, she was shocked to find families living in poverty and scavenging in dumps. There was little access to education or medical care.

“After experiencing that, I knew I wanted to make a change in the world somehow,” she says.

Her vocation later led to one of her toughest missions ­— baptizing her brother, Elmer Christy, shortly before his death from cancer in 2014.

“That was a very difficult one for me to do — to have to be strong and put on my pastor hat instead of my sister hat,” she says.

The New Kensington Salvation Army unit is served by Majors Elvie and Colleen Carter.

Christy-Shaner is sometimes called upon to fill in as pastor for Elvie Carter, or asked to sing with a few minutes' notice.

“She sings beautifully. That's amazing. She gives her gifts back. She has a tender heart for people who sometimes don't fit in other places,” Colleen Carter says.

Christy-Shaner's professional background, Carter says, means she “already has the knowledge base.”

Her experience with grief and her health challenges make her more empathetic to others in similar situations, Carter says.

“Wherever there is a need, we will put her to work,” she says.

A fan of the “Chicken Soup” series, Christy-Shaner also had a story accepted in its 2016 “My Very Good, Very Bad Cat” edition.

Only 101 stories are accepted for each book.

The “Angels and Miracles” edition resulted in more than the typical 5,000 submissions, says Amy Newmark, editor-in-chief and publisher.

“When we get those stories that give us chills in a good way, we know that story is going in the book,” she says.

Newmark says Christy-Shaner's story leads off the “Faith in Action” chapter.

“That's how much we liked it. She had a lot of faith in God and the doctors and it worked out,” she says.

Soon after realizing she could speak again, and sing, Christy-Shaner uttered the line that became her story's title.

During a follow-up medical visit, an intern directed questions to her husband instead of her.

“I got tired of it and said, ‘Look, deal with me, not my husband. ‘The intern almost dropped his chart,'” she says.

When he asked if she hadn't just had some of her tongue removed, she smiled and said, “Yes.”

The surgeon, too, expressed surprise at hearing his patient's voice.

Christy-Shaner had the last word(s).

“What is medically impossible,” she told them, “is heavenly possible.”

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.