Cuddlers help calm drug-addicted babies at Excela Westmoreland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a darkened room in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital's special care nursery, Kristy Ridilla sat quietly rocking a sleeping infant.

Ridilla wore a soft smile of contentment as she looked down at the tiny baby, swaddled in snowy white blankets.

Ridilla, 36, of Unity, is a baby cuddler, one of about two dozen such volunteers at the Greensburg hospital providing hours of one-on-one attention to babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, a drug withdrawal condition.

Some of the babies were exposed in utero to illegal drugs. Others were exposed to methadone or buprenorphine, narcotics used to treat addiction to heroin and other opioids. Some women start treatment mid-pregnancy, neonatal doctors say, while others become pregnant after being in treatment for years.

NAS babies' symptoms can include tremors, feeding and sleeping problems and constant crying, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“I rub their heads and feet. I hold them tight and make sure they feel loved and secure. Your ‘mom' instincts kick in,” Ridilla says.

The babies often appear to look in pain, she says, and furrow their brows.

“I rub their backs. I found patting their backs was too much (stimulus). They cry a lot, and can be fussy. But they are not hard to console. They just need to be held,” she says.

While morphine can help ease the weaning process, the nonpharmacologic benefits of being held are equally important, says Dr. Sharmila Nanda, Excela neonatologist.

The volunteers share with physicians their observations about a baby's behavior. And the cuddlers' presence reduces the stress levels of the nursing staff, who are caring for all of the babies in the special care nursery, Nanda says.

“The cuddlers provide a haven for these babies. We have been very fortunate. I think human touch tops it all,” Nanda says.

Ridilla does not feed or diaper the newborns; the nurses perform those functions. She holds, rocks and sometimes sings, for several hours each week, “loving on” (as she puts it) these very needy babies.

“While crying is not detrimental to a baby, the comforting and soothing of a cuddler can help with their healing,” says Wendy Reynolds, R.N., and nurse manager.

“We discovered a need a little over a year ago. We developed a criteria for (cuddlers), what they could do and couldn't do. It helps the babies a lot,” says Kathy Kepple, R.N.

Parents must agree to having volunteers hold their children. Kepple says she believes the extra time in a cuddler's arms helps get the infants home with their families sooner.

“We are happy to have families here, but they can't always be here, especially if they have other children or transportation issues,” she says.

“The rhythmic rocking of the cuddler or the (motorized bouncy seat) soothes them,” Kepple says.

A mother of three, Ridilla has done missionary work in orphanages, leading Excela officials to ask her to assist with the cuddling program.

“I came home (from a mission trip) and was out of my skin restless, feeling the need to reach out and love on the less fortunate,” she says.

She reached out to Excela as the baby cuddling program was being formed.

“I thought, ‘That's an absolute perfect fit,' ” she says.

Her work in orphanages, she says, taught her that those children “didn't need a bunch of stuff.”

“They just needed loving arms,” Ridilla says.

During the recent adoption of Westmoreland County's 2017 budget, Commissioner Gina Cerilli said the national opiate epidemic was being felt in the increased cost to the county courts, prison and probation programs, the coroners responding to overdose deaths and the services for children taken from addicted parents and put into foster care.

About 1,500 babies are delivered within the Excela Health system each year. Infants born to addicted mothers typically fill two of the six beds in the special care nursery. Some may have been born at other hospitals and later brought to Excela for care, a spokeswoman says.

Their hospitalization can sometimes last for weeks.

Her experience has opened Ridilla's eyes to the needs of a small population, and she's mulling other ways she can help.

She and her husband, Kevin Ridilla, own and operate Cliff's Flooring Solutions along Route 30 near Latrobe.

They recently had the opportunity to assist at a local, grassroots level, when their business won a $10,000 community grant through Synchrony Financial's “Working Forward Small Business Awards.”

In December, the Ridillas awarded the grant to Latrobe nonprofit Angel Arms Infant Recovery Homes.

“That was a blessing,” says Dawn Hennessey.

Spearheaded by Hennessey, the newly formed foundation has as its goal providing care for drug-exposed newborns and counseling and resources for their mothers/caregivers.

She hopes to open residential sites in Latrobe and Greensburg. The grant, she says, will help with the effort to purchase a property.

“I was getting a little discouraged and then I got (Ridilla's) phone call. The timing was perfect. I thought, ‘OK, we can keep going,' ” Hennessey says.

Ridilla says she is unsure if the war on drugs can be won.

“But we definitely need to help the helpless,” she says.

“Some babies I still pray for. It's very evident that they are struggling. That was hard at first. There is not much to it (cuddling). ... I've been called on to love on these babies, and that's what I'll do as long as they let me,” Ridilla says.

“They all just nestle into you, almost like they sigh and say, ‘Oh, thank goodness, someone is holding me.' ... It's a beautiful thing,” she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.