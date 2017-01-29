Oakmonnt centenarian recalls passion for planes, cars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Eaton of Oakmont began driving at the tender age of 10, and hasn't slowed down since.

“Ohio didn't require driver's licenses back then,” says Eaton, 99. “Wheels and motors was what I liked.”

Born in 1917 in United, Pa., Eaton will turn 100 on Feb. 3, 2017.

Turning his passion for cars and planes into a livelihood, Eaton owned and operated Eaton Motors on Allegheny Boulevard in Oakmont for more than 50 years, and worked locally as an airplane inspector.

Eaton, a fixture in Oakmont, lives independently, still driving around almost daily in his white Cadillac.

He is quite domestic ­— doing his own laundry, cooking for himself and keeping up his social obligations that include memberships with the Freemasons, Shriners and the Horseless Carriage Club of America.

This soon to be centenarian says he feels “about 65.” Eaton still serves as chairman of the annual Oakmont Antique Car Show, held on Father's Day each year.

He speaks with a strong voice, and has a sharp mind along with excellent hearing. Eaton says his doctor advised him to only come in annually, as he is physically sound.

“It's been a good life, and I did most of the things I wanted to do,” he says. “Most people retire and just sit around not doing anything. Not me.”

Planes, trains and automobiles

Eaton grew up in several states — West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania — and as a young boy would construct model airplanes. He always dreamed of flying.

After graduating from Warwood High School in Wheeling, W.Va., he enrolled at nearby Bethany College, playing football.

A football injury forced a move back to Pennsylvania and a career shift, with Eaton attending the Pittsburgh School of Auto Engineering.

“I would take the train into (Pittsburgh) every day,” he says.

Love showed up conveniently for Eaton, when he met his next-door neighbor, Elizabeth, when the family settled in Oakmont.

They married in 1940, raised four children, and enjoyed 69 years of matrimony before she died.

“I literally married the girl next door,” he says.

Flying was an expensive hobby back then, but a determined Eaton set his sights on the sky. He took four years to earn his private pilot's license, mostly flying at the former Rock Airport near Russellton.

“I had to save money to afford the lessons,” Eaton says. “Back in those days (early 1950s), it cost $10 per hour to rent a plane, $5 for a half hour.”

Eaton worked, saving up for his first big purchase.

“I bought my first airplane, an Aeronica C-3, for $350,” he says.

Eaton enjoyed taking Elizabeth on what he referred to as “plane dates.”

“I called those the $50 dollar hamburger dates,” Eaton jokes. “The gas for the plane, and expense. We would fly to Latrobe or Butler and eat at the airport restaurant.”

Eaton's daughter, Beth Yosinski of Oakmont, has fond memories of flying with her dad, whom she calls Homer, the family nickname that stuck although no one can recall how he got that moniker.

“A favorite memory is when I was 10 years old and he would take me flying and drop the plane and I would lose my stomach.”

Eaton misses flying solo these days. “I used to fly almost daily and after work on Saturdays.”

He would go on to garner several local and national accolades, including the 2014 Golden Oak Award from the Oakmont Historical Society for more than 50 years as owner of Eaton Motors and as founder of the Oakmont Antique Car Show. The award has been presented for 62 years and has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

On the national level, Eaton was one of four individuals to be honored by the Federal Aviation Administration for his service to the aviation industry.

He received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award for his work as an aircraft mechanic and inspector.

“And yes, I did fly under the old Hulton Bridge back in the day,” Eaton says.

Longevity advice

What is Eaton's fountain of youth? The family jokes that it may be a protein source.

He's a self-professed “meat lover,” particularly pork, and, he says, “I don't eat turkey or chicken. I like bacon, eggs and meat.”

“My dad eats stuffed pork chops on Thanksgiving — no turkey,” says oldest daughter Donna Dexter, of Oakmont. “He eats pork and beef.”

Eaton's preferred beverage is tea and a cold Dr Pepper.

He has a penchant for sweets, especially the homemade shortbread cookies he still bakes for his neighbors, handing them out as Christmas goodies annually.

He barely drinks and has never smoked, but if he is going to have a cocktail it is a Canadian Club and water, he says.

And his favorite dessert?

“Pie, apple pie, and I like a slice of pie you can hold and eat with your hand,” he says. “I call it hand pie.”

He credits “good genes” for his current healthy state. “Except for my ankle that gives me some trouble, I am doing good.”

“He has never been inactive,” Dexter says. “He visited my mom twice daily when she resided in a nursing home for four years.”

Eaton has advice for the younger crowd, too.

“Don't try to drink all the beer because they will make more for the next day.”

His daughters are planning a large, as in almost 200 guests, birthday celebration at Veltre's Wedding and Event Center on Feb. 3 in Oakmont.

“I don't know what I am going to wear yet,” Eaton says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.