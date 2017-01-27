Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Let's go 'para'-sailing to discover its meaning

Rob Kyff | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Question: What is the meaning of the prefix “para-” as in “paragraph,” “paralegal,” “paradox” and “parasol”? I read your column each Saturday in our local newspaper. I always look forward to the last PARAgraph for a chuckle. ­— Lorraine Enlow, Greensburg

Answer: As Humphrey Bogart said to Ingrid Bergman in “Casablanca,” we'll always have “para-”s. Consequently, as one linguist put it, “the meaning of ‘para-' is all over the place.”

I'll say.

Often, “para-” bears its original Greek meaning, “beside, near,” as in “parallel” (beside “allelon,” Greek for “one another”); “parameter” (beside the “metron”/measure); and “paramecium” (beside the “mekos”/length, thus oblong in shape).

Likewise, “paragon” originally meant “beside an ‘akone'” (sharpening stone in Greek) because a paragon (model, exemplar) has been honed to perfection. “Parable,” means “beside ‘ballein'” (to throw) because a parable throws a story beside a real situation to teach a moral lesson, while “paragraph” means “beside ‘graphein'” (writing) because “paragraph” originally referred to a mark written in the margins to indicate a new section.

But at other times, “para-” means “beside something but secondary to it,” as in “paralegal,” “paramedic” and “paraprofessional.” It can also mean “derived from,” as in “parody,” (derived from “aidein”/singing, ode, writing); “paraphrase” (derived from “phrazein”/writing, speaking); and “parasite” (derived from “sitos”/grain, food).

And in some cases, “para-” ends up meaning almost the complete opposite of “beside” — “contrary to, beyond,” as in “paradox (contrary to “dokein”/thinking; “paralysis” (contrary to “lyein”/being loose); “paranoid” (beyond the “nous”/mind); and “paraphernalia” (beyond the “pherne”/dowry).

But sometimes the “para-” prefix has nothing to do with the Greek “para.” In some words, it's derived from the Latin verb “parare” (to shield), as in “parasol” ­— to shield from the “sol” (sun); “parachute” — to shield from a “chute” (fall); and “parapet” ­— to shield the “petto” (chest, wall).

Likewise, “paradise” comes from the old Iranian “pairidaeza” (garden enclosed by a wall”), “pariah” from the Malaysian “paraiyan” (a person in a low-status caste in India), and “parakeet” (a diminutive of the Spanish name “Pedro”).

All of this explains why a parakeet perched on a wall is called a para “pet.” OK, maybe not a chuckle, but at least a tweet.

Rob Kyff, a teacher and writer in West Hartford, Conn., invites your language sightings. Send your reports of misuse and abuse, as well as examples of good writing, via email to Wordguy@aol.com or by regular mail to Rob Kyff, Creators Syndicate, 737 3rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254.

