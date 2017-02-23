Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Phipps, Grow Pittsburgh partner with Carnegie library for seed, plant swap

Kellie B. Gormly | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Phipps Conservatory
Phipps officials collect seed donations from farmers, gardeners and mail-order seed companies, to make sure they have a large variety of seeds,

Updated 51 minutes ago

There's not been much of a winter here in Western Pennsylvania this year, but gardeners still can celebrate next month's official start of spring by exploring seeds at a library event.

A Celebration of Seeds: 5th annual Seed and Plant Swap, on Feb. 25 at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh in Oakland, will provide both new and seasoned gardeners with plenty of information, along with free seeds to take home.

“We hold the event to provide a free source of seeds for local gardeners, educate the public about seed starting, and celebrate seed saving and the upcoming growing season,” says Gabe Tilove, adult education coordinator at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland.

At the event — held in collaboration with Phipps and Grow Pittsburgh — gardeners can swap seeds, learn about how to start and grow seeds in workshops and explore the Carnegie's seed library zine for garden enthusiasts. Activities include a seed starting workshop at 11:30 a.m., a seed saving workshop at 12:30 p.m., and a children's session on African agriculture at 12:30 p.m.

“The seed library is a source of knowledge and community building using seeds as the catalyst,” says Carnegie librarian Rita Johnson in a news release. “The library wants to preserve local garden stories and knowledge while promoting the growth and expansion of a free and regionally adapted seed base as part of our commitment to sustainability.”

Along with the workshops, the seed swap includes a roundtable for seed stories. Activities also will be provided for children, so you can bring them with you. Phipps Master Gardeners will attend the event, and answer gardening questions from visitors.

Though not required, organizers encourage gardeners to bring organic, non-GMO seeds, seedlings and perennials to share with others, Tilove says. Phipps officials collect seed donations from farmers, gardeners and mail-order seed companies, to make sure they have a large variety of seeds, he says.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.