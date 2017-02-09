Noted Palmer memorabilia on auction block

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pair of autographed black and white FootJoy wing tips golf legend Arnold Palmer wore during his first major championship are among three pieces of memorabilia connected to the Latrobe native included in an upcoming sports collectibles auction.

Palmer wore the shoes during the 1958 Masters, where he won his first green jacket and the first five-figure purse a tournament offered to its winner.

Originally gifted to his personal pilot in the 1960s, the shoes were later shown to Palmer by the pilot's son in 2004, at which point Palmer signed them, adding “1958 Masters” to each shoe. The shoes are expected to fetch as much as $15,000.

The items are part of a larger auction of assorted sports memorabilia, including a Sidney Crosby game jersey from his rookie year with the Penguins, estimated to sell for $12,000; a jersey worn by Mario Lemieux during the 1991-92 championship season, which could fetch $6,000; and a helmet worn by Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw during 1979-80 season, estimated at $20,000 and up. The items come from a variety of sellers.

Palmer, known by his legion of Arnie's Army fans as “The King,” won 62 PGA Tour titles during a nearly 20-year career. He died Sept. 25 in a Pittsburgh hospital where he was being treated for heart disease. He was 87.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions' Platinum Night Sports Collectibles Catalog Auction will be held Feb. 25 and 26.

Also up for bid is a 1974 painting of Palmer by the late LeRoy Neiman, with an estimated value of $100,000. The portrait was painted the same year Palmer was welcomed as one of 13 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame's inaugural class.

The colorful kaleidoscopic-style Neiman was famous for captures Palmer in a painting that graced the cover of the April 1974 edition of Golf Digest magazine.

The final Palmer item in the collection is a signed 1995 poster featuring all of the U.S. Ryder Cup captains since 1927, with an estimated value of $4,000. One of fewer than 40 made, the poster includes the autographs of numerous renowned golfers including Palmer, Lanny Wadkins, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson.

Palmer was known for his generosity to his community. He contributed $4 million dollars from a series of golf tournament winnings and lent his name to various endeavors that raised more than $30 million for the the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, officials said at the time of his death.

A 1947 graduate of Latrobe Area High School, Palmer visited his alma mater's schools and helped kick off a fundraising campaign that raised $5 million for the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation.

For auction information, or to bid, visit Heritage Auction's website at ha.com.

