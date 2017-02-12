Annual home expo at Pittsburgh Mills has everything from storage to sinks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If it's true that there's no time like the right time, February has proven to be that time through the years for the Alle-Kiski Strong Chamber HomExpo.

“My phone starts ringing nonstop right after the holiday with vendors and people checking to see what the date is so that they can attend,” says Lynda Pozzuto, chamber vice president of events.

This year marks the 15th HomExpo, which is scheduled for Feb. 17 to 19 at Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer. However, Pozzuto says, every year is important. “We try to make each year better than the last. The show is always evolving to keep it fresh and people coming back.”

Pozzuto says the show has grown and evolved through the years and “the HomExpo committee already has new ideas for the 2018 show.”

The expo is both a home and lifestyle show. About 120 vendors are expected. “We have everything at the HomExpo — baked goods, jewelry, candy, fashion, cleaning, physical therapists, banks, cosmetics, storage, etc.,” she says.

“Even if you are not planning on building or remodeling, we still have vendors that will be of interest. Home baked pies from the Fruitful Kitchen, great cookies from the Cookie Lady, ... and of course Busy Beaver setting up a store inside the mall,” she says.

Thermo Twin will have a fully built sunroom. Busy Beaver's store inside the mall has a full schedule of product demonstrations, including windows, doors, paving stones, wood preserving, glass block and candles.

The American Power Boat Association will display race boats in the food court area. Boat racers, competing in Kittanning Aug. 19 and 20, will be on hand to answer questions about their sport.

The Armstrong County Tourist Bureau plans to offer some “cool surprises” at its food court booth, she says.

The chamber believes it is important to spotlight nonprofits and volunteer organizations, too. This year those include Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue, Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Armstrong County Habitat for Humanity.

Those visiting the expo look forward to the entertainment and the Gathering of Authors each year, Pozzuto says.

“We will have 18 authors. All are local and represent many different topics,” says Linda Davis of Brackenridge, who, with husband, author William Davis, organizes the author event.

Pozzuto says the entertainment schedule, including music, dance and more, fills up very fast.

“This year we are blessed to have the contemporary Christian group Risen to Save all three days of the show,” she says. “The crowd for the entertainment has gotten so large that we had to move the stage a bit this year to allow for more seats.”

Returning from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 is the popular Kiski Valley Community Band.

“We like to perform as often as we can,” says director Patti Marco. “The atmosphere of the home show is invigorating with so many businesses represented and the great number of people attending.”

She welcomes the challenge of selecting music for the strolling audience of all ages and varying tastes that will be passing by the stage.

“At the mall, because it is noisy, and ... many people are walking by and visiting exhibits, I do not include soft, reflective pieces but program marches, patriotic songs and music with recognizable melodies,” Marco says. “It is a nice showcase for the band. Perhaps people might hear us and have an event that could use a group like ours or decide to join us.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.