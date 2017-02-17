Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Unzipping the origins, many uses of 'fly'

Rob Kyff | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Why is the zippered opening on a pair of pants called a “fly”?

Before you start speculating about body parts lurking near the fly or bodily functions occurring though it, you'll be glad to know that the origin of this “fly” has nothing to do with anatomy.

“Fly” has long meant “to travel through the air,” so certain objects that do so, such as winged insects or soaring baseballs, came to be called “flies.”

“Fly” was also applied to a piece of material that flies out, flag-like, from an attachment at one end. The “fly” on a tent, for instance, refers to the material that covers its entrance or that sails above it as an outer roof. Soon the word “fly” also attached itself to the small flap of fabric that “flies out” over a zipper to conceal it.

Now that we've sewn up that flap, let's fly to the origins of...

• Fly by night — Over the centuries, English speakers have applied this term to several different phenomena. During the 1700s, a “fly-by-night” was a reproachful term for an old woman, implying that she was a witch who flew on a broomstick at night. A century later, it referred to a Victorian-era version of Uber — a light, two-wheeled carriage that flew through London's streets at night.

But our current use of the adjective “fly-by-night” to refer to an unreliable or untrustworthy business or operation arose during the early 1800s. It described unscrupulous tenants who attempted to beat the rent by fleeing their lodgings at night and disappearing forever.

• Fly (adjective) — This term meaning “sharp, alert, with it,” first appeared in American slang 200 years ago and was widely popularized by African-American and hip-hop culture during the 1970s and 1980s, as in the movie “Super Fly.”

Some say “fly” derives from the wily vigilance of the housefly. Others swat that theory, claiming it comes from “fla,” an abbreviation of “flash” used in 19th-century slang to mean “clever.”

• Flying colors — If a 17th-century naval vessel emerged victorious from a battle with all its ensigns (colors) still flying, this usually meant that it had suffered little damage. So such a ship was said to have “come off with flying colors.” Later on, “pass with flying colors” became a general term meaning “to succeed or win by a wide margin.”

I wonder whether abstract expressionist Jackson Pollack, known for throwing paint at the canvas, passed his art school courses with flying colors.

Rob Kyff, a teacher and writer in West Hartford, Conn., invites your language sightings. Send your reports of misuse and abuse, as well as examples of good writing, via e-mail to Wordguy@aol.com or by regular mail to Rob Kyff, Creators Syndicate, 737 3rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.