Make it a 'girls day out' at annual Women's Expo at the Greensburg Ramada

This weekend, women are invited to a Greensburg hotel for a smorgasbord of “all kinds of girly stuff that girls like,” says the event's producer.

The 10th annual Women's Expo — on March 4 at Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center — features more than 80 regional businesses that cater to women, with tables set up to showcase their products and services, says Jennifer Detore, who produces the show. Admission is free.

“What I always say is, come and make it a girls day out,” Detore says. “Grab your sister, grab your mother, grab your girlfriends. We have locally owned businesses exhibiting to other women.”

Attendees will see everything from makeup to massages and jewelry and handmade soaps. Businesses offer services in the areas of finance, fitness and health.

“It's nice because it's all under one roof, and you can spend the afternoon there,” says Detore, who owns a business called Fabulous Affairs, which rents wedding and event supplies like table linens. “They're not exclusive to women, but we always say to exhibitors, ‘If your customer base is women, you want to be there.' ”

Last year, more than 2,000 women attended the expo, which includes food and wine, she says. The first 400 visitors to the expo will get goody bags, donated by Health South of Harmarville.

Leyla Pilon, director of membership services for the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, has been exhibiting her handmade toiletries for several years at the expo. Her side business, called Laugh in the Bath, sells bath bars, liquid soap, bath bombs and sugar scrubs.

For visitors, Pilon says, the expo offers “a great opportunity to get out with your friends or your family … go out and check out all the vendors that are there.”

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.