McElhinny: Frankly speaking, you can't handle the truth

A rather abrasive person I know recently said to me, “Can I be Frank?”

I said, “That seems like a strange first name for a female, but sure.”

After giving me an annoyed sneer, this person clarified, asking if she could be honest with me. Most of the time, whatever the person has to say after “Can I be Frank?” is likely not anything you're going to want to hear.

“Can I be Frank? You're overweight. Can I be Frank? I can't stand your wife. Can I be Frank? You smell bad!”

Well, you get the point. Not much positivity follows “Can I be Frank?”

So I recently decided to dive into this saying and unearth the origins of being “Frank.”

As it turns out, Francs were the people who conquered the area we now know as France seven or eight centuries ago. The word franc referred to the “free men” who lived there after they conquered the land. So to “be frank (franc)” with someone soon meant that you would be free with them or speak freely — much later morphing to become a way to indicate brutal honesty.

This might explain why the French are revered worldwide for being fantastically rude.

But before we go and condemn an entire country for introducing the world to frankness, perhaps we should explore this way of thinking. After all, think about how much time we waste tip-toeing around each other. Not a very efficient way of communicating.

For instance, when talking to people, I have a tendency to wipe my nose to be sure nothing gross is there. This makes the person I'm talking to uneasy and think I am giving them a silent message about something coming out of their nose and they begin fiddling with their beezer to try and remove some phantom beak dribble. I, of course, start to think they are trying to tell me that whatever I was trying to wipe off my nose is still there, and I start rubbing my nose more. At this point, the person I'm talking to often starts searching for a tissue and now, neither of us will make eye contact. And the awkward nose cycle continues until we both abruptly end the conversation as efficiently as possible to hustle off to a restroom to get confirmation about any rogue nostril debris.

How silly? Shouldn't two grown adults be able to handle something as simple as this without all the pantomiming? I mean, what's so wrong with just saying “Hey man, you got a boogie! Not there, the other nostril. That's it. You got it!” Wouldn't that be so much easier?

But I was quickly reminded why we have become a nation of liars who don't speak our minds last week at the dinner table, my safe haven, a place away from the judgmental eyes of the world.

“Hey Dad. What's the difference between a receding hairline and a widow's peak?” my son innocently asked as I gnawed on something resembling meatloaf.

Foolishly, I asked him why he wanted to know.

“Well, I was trying to describe you to my friend's parents and …”

“You can stop right there,” I shouted at him. Nothing he could have said after that was going to make me feel any better about myself.

Sure, speaking freely and honestly might be more efficient, but we'd all hate each other.

Frankly, I'd rather be lied to.

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com.