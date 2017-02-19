4 regional auctions promise treasures

With spring just a month away, a late winter rush of sales gives bidders a quartet of regional auctions to warm up to over the next few weeks.

Dargate Auction Galleries

The crew at Dargate gets back in the saddle again on March 4 and 5.

March 5 will be the second sale of a large collection of art glorifying the American West. Rounded up from the estate of a construction magnate, the pieces in this March 5 auction include paintings by William Freese, Edward Aldrich and others who captured the sweeping grandeur of the wide-open spaces. Several bronze sculptures add another dimension to works that re-create the beauty of America's once-untamed frontier.

March 4 opens the two-day sale with nearly 200 lots of jewelry — chains, watches, necklaces and more — that will be mostly sold in box and tray lots. The first-day lineup includes Royal Doulton figurines, assorted glassware, porcelain and pottery cookie jars and teapots, model trains, vintage military toys and models of the RMS Lusitania and other ships.

Previews are noon-8 p.m. March 2 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3. Sales start at 10 a.m. March 4 and noon on March 5 — all at 326 Munson Ave., McKees Rocks.

Details: 412-771-8700 or dargate.com

BHD Auctions

Brian Detch certainly hopes that time is money when it comes to BHD's current online sale, which continues through Feb. 23. With a slew of mantle and wall clocks up for grabs during the Internet-only auction, the BHD owner will be watching the minutes as bidders vie for one of the top tick-tocks on the block — an ornately carved gingerbread-style mantle clock.

With a distinctive gold face, the clock's pendulum is nearly hidden except for views as it swings back and forth across a circular opening below the face. Standing a mere 15 inches tall and about 13 inches wide, this well-maintained tiny timepiece makes a lasting impression.

A Singer Featherweight sewing machine and an Oliver typewriter may have anachronistic appeal, but their elegant design and everyday functionality never are out of place. The Singer appears to be practically new and ready to use, while the typewriter's unique stylings nearly make it a work of art.

Following a recent trend, this sale includes enough toys to fill Santa's bag, along with glassware, furniture, paintings, military paraphernalia and several area rugs with unusual, almost otherworldly designs.

Details: 723-816-0683 or bhdauctions.net

Carey Auctions

Downsizing remains one of the top reasons why people put their possessions on the auction block, and it's the main reason behind Carey Auctions' Feb. 25 online-only sale. The contents of a home owned by a Johnstown minister are the main attraction and feature furniture for nearly every room of a home, a smattering of mantle clocks, many pieces of American Brilliant cut glass, stoneware crocks, hunting rifles, Hummels, assorted china and kitchenware and coins, including an 1856 gold “Indian Princess” dollar.

Details: 814-539-7653 or careyauctions.com

Smith's Antiques and Auction Service

Jerry Smith closes out the month with an in-house coin sale on Feb. 25. The big money in this auction just might be an 1803 heraldic bust half-dollar created by Robert Scot, the chief engraver for the U.S. Mint from 1793 to his death 1823. Based on a design by Gilbert Stuart — the artist who created the unfinished portrait of president George Washington — the lady on this 50-cent piece was the third image to appear on a half-dollar since the mint's inception and was eventually replaced when the coin's seven-year run in circulation ended in 1807.

And for literally really big money, an oversize 1922 $20 gold certificate with President Washington's face on the front was redeemable for gold from 1906-1922.

During the preview from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Smith will conduct an appraisal of coins, antiques and jewelry. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. Feb. 25 sale. The preview, appraisal and sale take place at the Gilpin Township Fire Hall, 113 Firehall Road, Leechburg. Details: 724-845-7162 or smithauctionsvc.com

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.