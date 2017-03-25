Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Teachers see improvement when kids read to therapy pets
Mary Pickels | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Melissa DeStefano
Scythe Ho shows his book to a Rosie, a Shih Tzu therapy dog, at the Murrysville Community Library.
Melissa DeStefano
Scythe Ho reads to Cooper, a standard poodle therapy dog, during Murrysville Community Library’s Dog Reading Pals program.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Stacey Sweeney (left), of manor, sits with her dog Zoe, while Cheyenne Shank, 6, and her mom Jamilyn, of Penn Township, read 'Frozen', during the Dogs and Tales program, at the Penn Area Library, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sophia Larry, 4, of Jeannette, works on her reading by spelling the dogs name Rudy, during the Dogs and Tales program, at the Penn Area Library, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The program helps children develop their reading skills, by having them read to a happy canine audience, free from judgement.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Cheyenne Shank (left), 6, and her mom Jamilyn, of Penn Township, read 'Frozen', to Zoe the dog, during the Dogs and Tales program, at the Penn Area Library, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The program helps children develop their reading skills, by having them read to a happy canine audience, free from judgement.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Caitlin Dolhi, 5, of Harrison City, searches the page of 'Scooby Doo' for hidden pictures, during the Dogs and Tales program, at the Penn Area Library, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The program helps children develop their reading skills, by having them read to a happy canine audience, free from judgement.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mr. Darcy is petted by students after working through a reading activity during the BARK, Bettering All Readers through K-9s, at Sloan Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mr. Darcy, bottom right, joins an activity table of color during the BARK, Bettering All Readers through K-9s, at Sloan Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Kylie Blatnick, left, and Isabella Love, center decide which bowl to put a word in during a reading activity with Manhattan, right, during the BARK, Bettering All Readers through K-9s, at Sloan Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
First graders Jaz Martino, left, and Max Luzader discuss a book in a reading group with the small dog Holly during the BARK, Bettering All Readers through K-9s, at Sloan Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Holly, a reading therapy dog, rolls into a word activity game during the BARK, Bettering All Readers through K-9s, at Sloan Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Thursday March 16, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Mr. Darcy is petted by students after working through a reading activity during the BARK, Bettering All Readers through K-9s, at Sloan Elementary in Murrysville, Pa. on Thursday March 16, 2017.

Updated 55 minutes ago

During a recent Dog Reading Pals session at the Murrysville Community Library, children sprawled on the floor and read aloud to therapy dogs, similarly reclined.

With their handlers close by, the animals nuzzled, curled up by or enjoyed pats from the young readers.

One dog appeared to listen curiously as its handler quizzed a young girl with vocabulary flash cards.

The children eagerly accepted “business cards” from the handlers after reading to their dogs.

Funded by a volunteer program team member, the cards include photos of the participating dogs and their names and breeds.

“The kids collect them like baseball cards. They can go home and say, ‘Look who I got to read to today,' ” says Carol Siefken, library coordinator of youth services.

A therapy dog's soulful gaze or tail wag can build confidence in new or struggling readers, area teachers and library directors say.

They don't judge a skipped word or mispronunciation, and they have a high tolerance for pats and hugs.

Tina M. Gillen is principal of Franklin Regional School District's Newlonsburg Elementary School. A therapy dog owner, she initiated a Bettering All Readers through K-9's (BARK) program at the elementary level three years ago.

Many of the volunteer handlers are former nurses, teachers or other retired professionals, she says.

Students practice word-building and sentence-building exercises during the dogs' monthly visits.

“Handlers are assigned to stations and the students rotate through the learning centers,” Gillen says.

The dogs must be registered therapy animals and have veterinary clearances, she says.

A 2010 University of California at Davis study showed that children exposed to similar programs achieved a 12 to 30 percent boost in their reading skills. National studies have shown that students who read aloud to dogs over a period of several months show an increase in fluency, confidence and enjoyment of reading.

“I can't say we've collected a lot of hard data ... but when you ask teachers, they see improvement,” Gillen says.

Hollee Russell is a tester/observer with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and trains at the Westmoreland County Obedience and Training Club in Delmont.

Some handlers volunteer with Thera-Paws, a group within the club whose members take their dogs to hospitals, schools and nursing homes.

A flight nurse who owns three Rottweiler therapy dogs, Russell especially enjoys the school programs.

“Teachers can plant some questions with us. I can say, ‘Josie (one of her dogs) doesn't understand why Sally did that. Can you tell Josie why Sally did that?' It helps build their comprehension skills,” she says.

Children get excited when they see the dogs, some of whom arrive in costume.

“They pet the dogs and you see them relax. ... One little boy was reading to me and he was struggling. I helped him sound out every other word. It was frustrating for him,” she says.

When he finished, Josie gave the boy a kiss.

“I said, ‘Josie thought you did a great job. She really liked your book.' He said, ‘Can I get another one?' Dogs can sense stress. She gave him a kiss of encouragement,” Russell says.

Libraries also incorporate man's best friend into their programs.

“(Dog Reading Pals) has embraced everything that is right about community. The idea was developed, presented, resourced and organized,” Siefken says.

Typically, five dogs come to each monthly session. Attendance can range from fewer than 10 to up to 45 children.

Siefken says adults with special needs have read to the dogs, and “pre-readers” show them picture books.

Christine DeMarcki of Harrison City and her therapy dog, a 4-year-old Shih Tzu named Rosie, regularly visit area classrooms and libraries.

“She's very laid back. ... She's hypoallergenic and doesn't shed. She cuddles up with people,” DeMarcki says.

While Rosie was in obedience training, her owner began thinking about pet therapy.

“I enjoy it as much as she does. It makes me feel good,” DeMarcki says.

Janna Belavic and Diana Hlavsa teach first grade at Level Green Elementary School in the Penn-Trafford School District.

Hlavsa witnessed Penn Area Library's Dogs and Tales program while tutoring there.

“One thing we're trying to do in first grade is to teach students to read, get them motivated and practice reading. We had a story with dogs and thought it might be good to bring the program in for something different. All kids love dogs,” Hlavsa says.

They invite about five therapy dogs once a year.

“I think it just helps with their oral reading skills. We encourage them to read aloud at home as a family. This is a different kind of motivation. ... Those dogs just sit there and listen to the book. They look like they are really interested,” Belavic says.

The teachers say parents are enthusiastic about the program as well.

Belavic and Hlavsa are careful to accommodate students who are fearful around dogs, or who are allergic to them.

The program led to a recent grant from Royal Canin Pet Food, which provided new guided reader books for the school library.

Circulation clerk Janet Ruschak and children's services coordinator Pat Cappeta oversee the Penn Area Library's monthly program.

Ruschak, who owns a therapy dog, says the effort began seven years ago.

Four or five dogs generally turn up on reading day, with between 10 and 30 children attending.

“They get one-on-one time with very calm animals. We have a lot of repeat readers. I've had kids start the program at age 5 who are now 13, and they were helping me over the summer. Children go from sight to chapter books to reading on their own,” Ruschak says.

“They learn to read in front of their peers as well. It's a very sweet program,” she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.