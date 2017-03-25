Teachers see improvement when kids read to therapy pets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During a recent Dog Reading Pals session at the Murrysville Community Library, children sprawled on the floor and read aloud to therapy dogs, similarly reclined.

With their handlers close by, the animals nuzzled, curled up by or enjoyed pats from the young readers.

One dog appeared to listen curiously as its handler quizzed a young girl with vocabulary flash cards.

The children eagerly accepted “business cards” from the handlers after reading to their dogs.

Funded by a volunteer program team member, the cards include photos of the participating dogs and their names and breeds.

“The kids collect them like baseball cards. They can go home and say, ‘Look who I got to read to today,' ” says Carol Siefken, library coordinator of youth services.

A therapy dog's soulful gaze or tail wag can build confidence in new or struggling readers, area teachers and library directors say.

They don't judge a skipped word or mispronunciation, and they have a high tolerance for pats and hugs.

Tina M. Gillen is principal of Franklin Regional School District's Newlonsburg Elementary School. A therapy dog owner, she initiated a Bettering All Readers through K-9's (BARK) program at the elementary level three years ago.

Many of the volunteer handlers are former nurses, teachers or other retired professionals, she says.

Students practice word-building and sentence-building exercises during the dogs' monthly visits.

“Handlers are assigned to stations and the students rotate through the learning centers,” Gillen says.

The dogs must be registered therapy animals and have veterinary clearances, she says.

A 2010 University of California at Davis study showed that children exposed to similar programs achieved a 12 to 30 percent boost in their reading skills. National studies have shown that students who read aloud to dogs over a period of several months show an increase in fluency, confidence and enjoyment of reading.

“I can't say we've collected a lot of hard data ... but when you ask teachers, they see improvement,” Gillen says.

Hollee Russell is a tester/observer with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and trains at the Westmoreland County Obedience and Training Club in Delmont.

Some handlers volunteer with Thera-Paws, a group within the club whose members take their dogs to hospitals, schools and nursing homes.

A flight nurse who owns three Rottweiler therapy dogs, Russell especially enjoys the school programs.

“Teachers can plant some questions with us. I can say, ‘Josie (one of her dogs) doesn't understand why Sally did that. Can you tell Josie why Sally did that?' It helps build their comprehension skills,” she says.

Children get excited when they see the dogs, some of whom arrive in costume.

“They pet the dogs and you see them relax. ... One little boy was reading to me and he was struggling. I helped him sound out every other word. It was frustrating for him,” she says.

When he finished, Josie gave the boy a kiss.

“I said, ‘Josie thought you did a great job. She really liked your book.' He said, ‘Can I get another one?' Dogs can sense stress. She gave him a kiss of encouragement,” Russell says.

Libraries also incorporate man's best friend into their programs.

“(Dog Reading Pals) has embraced everything that is right about community. The idea was developed, presented, resourced and organized,” Siefken says.

Typically, five dogs come to each monthly session. Attendance can range from fewer than 10 to up to 45 children.

Siefken says adults with special needs have read to the dogs, and “pre-readers” show them picture books.

Christine DeMarcki of Harrison City and her therapy dog, a 4-year-old Shih Tzu named Rosie, regularly visit area classrooms and libraries.

“She's very laid back. ... She's hypoallergenic and doesn't shed. She cuddles up with people,” DeMarcki says.

While Rosie was in obedience training, her owner began thinking about pet therapy.

“I enjoy it as much as she does. It makes me feel good,” DeMarcki says.

Janna Belavic and Diana Hlavsa teach first grade at Level Green Elementary School in the Penn-Trafford School District.

Hlavsa witnessed Penn Area Library's Dogs and Tales program while tutoring there.

“One thing we're trying to do in first grade is to teach students to read, get them motivated and practice reading. We had a story with dogs and thought it might be good to bring the program in for something different. All kids love dogs,” Hlavsa says.

They invite about five therapy dogs once a year.

“I think it just helps with their oral reading skills. We encourage them to read aloud at home as a family. This is a different kind of motivation. ... Those dogs just sit there and listen to the book. They look like they are really interested,” Belavic says.

The teachers say parents are enthusiastic about the program as well.

Belavic and Hlavsa are careful to accommodate students who are fearful around dogs, or who are allergic to them.

The program led to a recent grant from Royal Canin Pet Food, which provided new guided reader books for the school library.

Circulation clerk Janet Ruschak and children's services coordinator Pat Cappeta oversee the Penn Area Library's monthly program.

Ruschak, who owns a therapy dog, says the effort began seven years ago.

Four or five dogs generally turn up on reading day, with between 10 and 30 children attending.

“They get one-on-one time with very calm animals. We have a lot of repeat readers. I've had kids start the program at age 5 who are now 13, and they were helping me over the summer. Children go from sight to chapter books to reading on their own,” Ruschak says.

“They learn to read in front of their peers as well. It's a very sweet program,” she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.