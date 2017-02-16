Colony Cafe features coffee, wine and cats, lots of cats

Coffee, wine and cats.

The Colony Cafe opened Thursday in the Strip District, offering cat and cafe lovers fresh coffee, bakery goods and cats. About 10 people arrived for the first "Cat Loft" slot at 11 a.m., and the furry creatures played their part: pouncing, roaming, lying around and chasing toys.

"I love kitties. I've just been waiting (for it to open). I really like their setup," said Stacie Oliver, 45, of Downtown, who as among the first to visit the cafe. She recently adopted a cat, but added, "It's going to be hard to leave without a cat at some point."

Pittsburgh's first cat cafe is located near the Senator John Heinz History Center and serves as a coffeehouse and lunch spot by day and wine bar by night.

The "Cat Loft" is what separates Colony from other coffeehouses. The room is set apart from the main cafe on a second floor mezzanine with a glass wall that overlooks the cafe. The cats run the space, coming and going as they please.

"We're excited to offer this to Pittsburgh. Lots of cities are getting cat cafes, and now we can count Pittsburgh among them," said Sue Hendrickson, who opened the cafe with her husband, Erik.

To spend time in the cat loft, customers need to make a reservation online. The time slots are priced at $8 per person per hour, and those interested must sign a waiver. Children ages 8 and older are permitted but must be accompanied by an adult. All the slots for this weekend are booked.

"We wanted to keep the cat-to-human ratio manageable," Sue Hendrickson said.

All the cats are adoptable. The cafe teamed up with Animals Friends, an animal welfare group that provides the cats that reside at the cafe until they are adopted. There will be eight to 12 cats in the loft at any time. The current group includes cats with names like Merlot, Latte, Zinfandel and Asti — coffee- and wine-themed names to go with the cafe. All the cats are spayed or neutered and microchipped.

In some cases, customers may leave with cats on the same day, said Christine Bagtas, vet assistant and cat loft manager, but the adoption process mostly is handled by Animal Friends. Bagtas will be a constant presence in the loft as she answers questions and watches the cats.

The loft lets people get to know a cat before committing to taking it home. The Hendricksons also wanted to safeguard that someone doesn't make a rash adoption decision after a few glasses of wine.

The couple conceived the idea of the cafe while living in New York City and seeing the popularity of cat cafes there and around the world.

They wanted to start a cat cafe business in a new city, but they said that city had to meet a few criteria: friendly people, thriving restaurant scene, cultural diversity and walkable neighborhoods. A co-worker of Erik's suggested Pittsburgh, and after the couple visited several times, they were sold. They moved here in July.

The Hendricksons live in Shadyside but selected the Strip District location with hopes of capturing an audience with people coming into the city for events at the convention center and other venues.

Colony Cafe is named with a subtle nod to cats, but it is about more than felines.

"You can come in and have wine and gourmet grilled cheeses and not see the cats," said Sue Hendrickson.

The cafe offers Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee, a selection of wines and cocktails. The food menu features bakery goods in the morning, melts and lunch specials and a variety of dinner fare. The cafe at 1125 Penn Ave. is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Visitors can book one-hour cat loft times from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information and to schedule a cat loft visit, go to colonycafepgh.com.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at fcarnevale@tribweb.com.