Is Trump beyond comparison? Hardly

Political commentators have spewed a spate of disparaging metaphors to describe President Donald Trump: “drunk uncle,” “dumpster fire,” “wrecking ball,” “carnival barker,” “human Molotov cocktail.”

But what many of these commentators miss is that Trump himself is a master of metaphor. Anyone seeking to understand his appeal would be wise to consider his uncanny, intuitive ability to craft compelling comparisons.

During the presidential campaign, he laced his pronouncements with vivid Trump-aphors: “drain the swamp,” “flood of refugees,” “rigged system.” He compared Syrian refugees to a “Trojan horse” and, in one mixed metaphor regarding China, lurched from describing the U.S. as “a piggybank that's being robbed,” to claiming the U.S. “holds all the cards,” to declaring “we can't allow China to rape our country.”

His inaugural address will perhaps be best remembered for a simile (“rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape”) and a metaphor (“this American carnage”).

Trump's deft deployment of figurative language was on full display at his Feb. 16 news conference. He mobilized the mechanical: “My administration is running like a fine-tuned machine”; the medical: “Isis has spread like cancer,” “the bleeding of jobs from our country”; the aquatic: “drain the swamp of corruption in Washington, D.C.”; and the athletic: “to bring our jobs back to this country. Big league,” “we've issued a game-changing new rule.”

One of his analogies was, quite literally, shocking. Alleging that Hillary Clinton had been given debate questions in advance, he asked, “Can you imagine if I (had) received the questions? It would be the electric chair.”

But perhaps his most striking metaphor at that event was his darkest: “We have Hispanic American people that are in the inner cities, and they're living in hell.” Two days after the news conference, he mustered another metaphor when reporters asked him why he was holding campaign-style rallies: “Life is a campaign.”

Trump's figurative language isn't sophisticated or original, but it's clever. And that's precisely what makes it so effective. The fact that his metaphors and similes are stark, common and even a bit stilted makes them more powerful because they're comparisons that average Americans can understand.

Like a massive pile driver, he relentlessly pounds his metaphors — and his message — home.

