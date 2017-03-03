Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Teens, seniors discover they have common ground
Mary Pickels | Friday, March 3, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Hempfield High School juniors Christina Zitkovich (left), and Samantha Miller, push resident Phyllis Thiem through the halls during a visit from the family living class, at Hempfield Manor, in Hempfield Township, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Collier (left), 93, talks to Hempfield High School senior Anna Pevarnik, during a visit from the family living class, at Hempfield Manor, in Hempfield Township, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Collier (left), 93, spends a quiet moment watching the birds at Hempfield Manor. The Hempfield High School family living class visited with the residents of facility in Hempfield Township on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Tribune-Review
Hempfield Area High School students sent good wishes and visited with the residents in Hempfield Manor.
Anna Pevarnik and Elizabeth Collier are 75 years apart in age.

But the two found common ground in commitment to family, enjoyment of a good laugh, and a favorite birthday cake ­—­ yellow with chocolate frosting.

Pevarnik, 17, a senior at Hempfield Area High School, and Collier, 93, a resident at Hempfield Manor, met for the first time on March 1.

Several dozen juniors and seniors, members of teacher Susan Stas' family living class, visited the facility as part of a study unit on gerontology.

As a way of personalizing the subject matter, Stas partnered with Hempfield Manor in matching students with residents in February. The students sent the seniors Valentine's Day cards, decorating them with hearts and telling them a little about themselves.

This week, they brought colorful paper hearts to decorate the residents' doors. They also spent time talking with them, asking them about historical events that occurred when they were younger and sharing childhood memories, favorite foods and personality traits.

The students will write papers, Stas says, based on the stories the residents shared.

“They may learn there are more similarities between generations than differences,” Stas says.

One of nine children raised on a Penn Township dairy farm, Collier says she remains close with her large family.

“That's important,” she says.

“I have a small family, but I feel the same way,” Pevarnik says.

Sharing her plans to study culinary arts, Pevarnik asks Collier about her early professional dreams.

“Oh, my gosh, honey, that was so many years ago. I think I wanted to be a nurse,” Collier says.

Instead, she spent more than 30 years training personnel for a local Kmart, a job she says she enjoyed.

“I think I hired half of Hempfield (high school students),” she says.

Collier tells Pevarnik she enjoys word search books.

“The day I showed up here, my minister brought me this book. He said, ‘Here, this will keep you busy.' He was right,” she says.

“You know my connection with Hempfield High? The dances,” Collier says.

Stas says the proms the district hosts each year are popular with the area's senior citizens.

Learning the residents welcome boxes of tissues, the students held a collection drive, decorating the boxes they delivered this week.

“Always remember to smile, it's the best thing to wear,” one student wrote.

Others scrawled notes about their favorite academic subjects, seasons or sports, or drew smiley faces on the boxes.

Students took residents for “walks” in their wheelchairs, posed with them for selfies and, as Stas says, “spread the love.”

A half dozen teens found their way to the bedside of Ruth Atcheson, 91, chatting about her day and asking about the framed photos on her night stand.

Atcheson was pleased to hold court.

“I'm doing great, and I'm happy to have all these people around me,” she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com

