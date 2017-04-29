Technology offers seniors another layer of protection

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“I've fallen and I can't get up!”

The advertising catch phrase turned a potential crisis into a joke for many, but it also heralded the advent of technology aimed at helping senior citizens maintain their safety and independence.

Premiering in 1989, the television ad for the LifeCall medical alert device portrayed an older woman calling for help after taking a tumble in her home. An operator assured her that help was on the way.

The original devices from the 1970s featured a pendant that, when pressed, would automatically call a series of preprogrammed telephone numbers.

In the 1980s, contact to a medically trained operator was instituted. Nowadays, the devices remain the first line of defense in senior safety, with pendants and bracelets that also can detect falls, along with cellular home systems or wireless options with GPS for coverage far beyond the confines of home.

Automated medication dispensers, smartphone apps, remote video monitoring and home security systems also can provide peace of mind, while smart TVs and digital assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home can add to quality of life. And that's just the tip of the technology iceberg.

Smart home systems can turn lights and television on and off, and adjust heating and air conditioning, says Christopher Diaz, a Seton Hill University associate professor of computer science.

“Monitoring devices can attach to objects like a coffee maker or light switches that can sense activity or lack of it,” Diaz says. “There are options that combine home security and entertainment technology.”

There are many factors in deciding how to keep an older loved one safe at home, he says.

“There's a certain sense of privacy being lost, so it's understandable that there could be resistance,” Diaz says. “Different options can be considered. For instance, a pill dispenser isn't invasive and can be a convenience. (Motion) sensors are not too invasive. You have to understand needs, expectations and comfort levels.”

“That's the tricky part, the balance between technology and one-on-one human relationships,” says Robin Jennings, senior writer with Excela Health, who adds that remote health monitoring can help an older person continue to live at home.

Telehealth devices can perform some functions that normally would be done by a visiting nurse or in a doctor's office, says Erica Shaffer, executive director of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice.

Nowadays, most are wireless and come with a scale and blood pressure cuff. They also can be programmed to give simple health education prompts according to the user's individual health issues.

Excela also uses a patient portal system, through which a patient and designated family members can access medical records such as lab results, physician notes, summaries of hospital stays and follow-up treatment.

“The aim is to help people stay at home where they want to be, and technology is at the forefront of that,” Shaffer says.

If it is financially feasible, a remotely monitored security system is another good independent living option, says George Voloch, owner of Rampart Security Systems in Hempfield.

For his 86-year-old mother-in-law, Voloch installed a security system which he or his wife can remotely arm or disarm through a smartphone. It also arms through the front door dead bolt.

It has interior motion detectors and exterior cameras and can be used to adjust the thermostat and lighting. Her medical alert system includes pull cords in the basement and bathroom.

“We can monitor her movements — when she went to bed, if she's up at night. If she usually gets up once a night and suddenly she's getting up three or four times, there might be a problem,” he explains. “We can see when she opens the door in the morning to grab her newspaper.

“We're trying to make life simpler for her and for ourselves,” he says. “We wouldn't feel comfortable with her living alone otherwise, and the expense of the alternative (assisted living) is ridiculous.”

The system that runs in the neighborhood of $2,600 is a good solution for his family, Voloch says, but not everyone sees the need.

“We've rolled this (system) out at some of the senior expos, but the problem is that seniors don't always want it — they like their privacy,” he says. “It's their children who are 59-60, like me, who say it's worth it to us to spend the money.”

Tom and Linda Degentesh of Hempfield are an older couple who do appreciate all the available technology.

“We're pretty wired for people our age,” Tom says. “Our son insists we keep up on technology.”

Counting smartphones, Linda says, the retired couple in their 70s each have five computers. They have a security system, an Apple whole-home audio system, a Google Home personal assistant and a Ring Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell.

Of the latter, Tom says, “We didn't get it because we're afraid; I got it because I wanted it.”

But, he concedes, it does provide an extra level of security. There are occasional break-ins and instances of vandalism even in their out-of-the-way neighborhood.

The speaker-equipped Ring has a motion detector that can be set to various distances from the front door. When activated, the couple can see who's come calling from their phones, iPads and computers, and can answer whether they're in the house or elsewhere.

“Technically,” Linda says, “I could be on the beach in Delaware and talk to whoever is at the door.”

When finances are an issue, aid may be available for basic monitoring devices and even Internet service.

The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging provides personal emergency response systems to certain financially eligible clients who are living independently. Those receiving devices through the Aging Waiver Program are living at home but must be clinically eligible for nursing facility assistance, says aging care management supervisor Carrie Nelson. Clients in the Options Care Program receive in-home services but do not have to be nursing home-qualified.

“Options Care provides (personal emergency response systems) to people who have a high fall risk — those who are frail, live alone, maybe use a walker,” says Cindy Service, aging care management supervisor II.

“We have lots of souls living alone with maybe not enough formal support, no one to check on them,” Service says. “There are cases like those who depend on the mailman to notice if they haven't picked up their mail for a few days.”

Low-cost broadband service is available to qualifying seniors through Comcast's Internet Essentials program, says Josephine Posti, public relations manager for Comcast's Keystone Region that includes Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

To be eligible, seniors must live in HUD-assisted housing. The program provides low-cost broadband service, the option to purchase an inexpensive, Internet-ready computer and access to free digital literacy training, Posti says.

There are many strategies for filling technology needs, Diaz says, noting that, “It's good to ask, ‘What's our goal here?' You can go out and buy a very expensive security system, but a solution is only effective if someone can and will use it.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.