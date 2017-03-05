Log on for chance at these web-only auctions

Bidders can log on to the web to compete for goods during a couple Internet-only auctions in the next few weeks at Carey Auctions and BHD Auctions.

Carey Auctions

Not quite a sedan, not quite a pickup truck, the 1970 black with red racing stripes Chevy El Camino on sale at Carey Auction's web-exclusive sale through March pretty much looks like someone took a chainsaw to the backend of a normal car just after the front seat.

The immaculately refurbished El Camino SS provides a sweet ride down memory lane with its 396 four-barrel engine and automatic transmission. And with just 1,400 odometer miles, cool as a cucumber AC and power steering, brakes, locks and windows, this retro beauty will bring back memories of cruising down the boulevard with your baby.

Also in the Carey e-garage is a 1970 Chevelle SS station wagon with a 396 Tri-power engine that makes it easy to put the pedal to the metal. The automatic transmission and 12-bolt sway bars provide smooth sailing. Meticulously rehabbed, this wagon comes with restoration documents, as does the El Camino.

The cars, as well as other merchandise, hail from the estate of Robert Glendenning, who earned a fortune in the commercial roofing business. A man who lived as large as the structures his company repaired, Glendenning retreated to his Somerset mansion that looked like a massive German hunting lodge.

As might be expected from a man who lived in sportsman's dream home, Glendenning collected many antique and newer rifles, shotguns and pistols. Of the 30 on the block, an early model Parker Bros. double barrel shotgun made in the late 1800s is among the most prized. A Connecticut company, Parker first took aim at the consumer gun market in 1867, after starting business by producing guns for Union troops during the Civil War. Known for their high quality, Parker guns gained favored status among celebrities as wide ranging as Annie Oakley and Clark Gable. After a long run, the company folded in 1942.

This sale also offers ornately carved oak and walnut furniture, mostly falling in the antique category with a smattering of contemporary pieces. Of note is a large canopy four-poster bed with an oak-paneled top instead of a more traditional cloth covering.

Details: 814-539-7653 or careyauctions.com

BHD Auctions

Tune into BHD's current online sale, which ends March 9, for a mixed bag of goods that includes vintage transistor radios, 1960s-70s portable TVs, unique porcelain figural statues, tabletop and mantle clocks, toys, Easter goodies, advertising promotions, guns, furniture and much, much more.

BHD owner Brian Detch gladly broadcasts his love of old radios of all types. This sale includes transistors in the shape of a Radio Shack battery, a classic Coke bottle and a spice rack. Many models date back 50 years or more.

Old-time advertising items in the lineup tout the benefits of everything from car products to tobacco. An auto parts store wall clock promotes the non-smearing wonders of Trico wiper blades and solvent.

An oval tin rekindles memories of the fragrant Little Mozart cigars once stored inside. And round metal trays provided servers with a way to carry and spread the word about Teck and Koehler beers to thirsty customers.

Any clock talk should include a timely conversation about a French-made “perpetual motion” model and a streamlined Deco style yellow Westclox number with a large face — also among the goods. For more portable timepieces, a considerable collection of wristwatches provides numerous choices.

A fine batch of handsome furniture comes to market from a Hampton home that Detch describes as a mansion. Suitable for hanging in a stately house is an oil on canvas painting by Francis E Jamieson that captures the serene majesty of a stream winding through the Scottish highland with craggy peaks in the background.

Finally, here's a big bang theory about what could be the top selling items of this sale. Detch says an SKB over-under shotgun might hit a really big bull's eye in the $3,000 target area.

Details: 724-816-0683 or bhdauctions.net

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.