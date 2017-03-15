Too many blended words leave some 'dumbfounded'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I was having a loud conversation with my son about cleaning up his room, which was littered with clothing that covered the floor. Without ever looking away from the screen of his phone — and with annoyance in his voice — he told me to “chillax.”

Using a perfect blend of the words chill out and relax, it was then that I realized the portmanteau has infiltrated our society, forever changing the language.

My fellow grammar nerds out there will tell you that a portmanteau is the term used to describe the blending of two words to make a completely new word that has properties of both.

Blended words have long fascinated me. For instance, “smog” comes from the merging of smoke and fog. That one I like.

Another example is “brunch,” which is the combination of breakfast and lunch, which just so happens to be one of my four favorite meals in a day.

No picnic would be complete without a revolutionary implement known as a “spork.”

But we just couldn't stop there, could we? We got greedy and now our language is riddled with a blizzard of blended words.

For example, turn on your “wifi” so we can watch a “romcom” about “Brangelina” becoming “frenemies” in a new “webisode” about a “twerking” contest that causes a “ginormous” fight, wrecking a longtime “bromance.”

Lord forbid two celebrities start to date without somebody coming up with a cutesy word to describe them. Joining “Brangelina” (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) is “Kimye” (Kanye West and Kim Kardashian), “Bennifer” (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner) and “Billary” (Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton), just to name a few. What some people think are creative nicknames, I would describe as “grumb” (gross and dumb). I invented that one. After all, I don't want people calling my wife, Bonnie, and I “Bovid.”

But I cannot change the world, as I'm having enough trouble keeping things on track in my own house. So I chose to address the immediate issue, turning the tables on my son, blending a few words of my own, speaking in a language I thought he would understand.

I told him to “guesstimate” what kind of “emoticon” my “screenager” will make if he doesn't stop being “cellfish” and clean up his “floordrobe,” forcing me to smash said cellphone with a bat, wrecking his “youniverse.”

Without even blinking, he said, “I'd feel ‘craptacular!' ”

I'm not sure what exactly happened, but he ultimately ended up cleaning up his room … so I'm gonna go ahead and count that one as a win.

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at dmcehinny@tribweb.com.