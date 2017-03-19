Winter hiatus is over at Concept Art Gallery

Concept Art Gallery welcomes spring with a huge sale of art, silver, jewelry and other high-end goods. Meanwhile, Smith's Antiques & Auction Service greets baseball season with a two-part sale of coins and sports mementos celebrating the national pastime and other athletic endeavors. Finally, BHD Auctions takes to the Internet for another web-only sale.

Concept Art Gallery

Back after an extended winter hiatus, Concept Art Gallery invites bidders to its East End showroom for a fine arts, antiques and modern design auction. Online bidders can join in, too, when the sale opens at 9:30 a.m. on March 25.

Of course, art from all genres dominates the sale, with pieces from the likes of Picasso, Escher and other international stars as well as local luminaries such as Aaron Gorson, Jane Haskell and Joseph Fitzpatrick — the legendary art teacher whose Saturday morning Tam O' Shanter classes in Oakland's Carnegie Music Hall included Pittsburgh artists Philip Pearlstein, Mel Bochner, Jonathan Borofsky, Holly Brubach and, of course, Andy Warhol.

Fitzpatrick's sculptures, paintings, stained glass and other works on sale show his wide range of talents and reflect his mid-century influences. A colorful Cubist oil on canvas painting, entitled “Our Town,” details a vibrant downtown business district, while a cooper and steel welded “Angel Sculpture” reveals a rare look at Fitzpatrick's other skills. And an iron and wood coffee table freeze frames a painted, graceful “Trotting Horse” on a glass top. All items come directly from the Fitzpatrick family.

Picasso's unglazed “Visage de Faune tourmenté” limited-edition plate bears on its underside “Madoura Plein Feu” and “Empreinte Originale de Picasso” — two of the more common markings on the artist's ceramic works. While Madoura plein feu indicates that Madoura potters fired the plate, the second description is proof positive of the piece being a Picasso original.

Any work by M. C. Escher can leave a viewer with the feeling of not knowing whether the subject of a painting is coming or going, up or down or anything else with any certainty. His most famous works are known as “impossible constructions” that depict situations that make the impossible seem very possible. “Day and Night,” a print on Japanese paper, is made from the original Escher woodcut. Seen in many dorm rooms and first apartments during the 1970s, the work shows a flock of geese flying in two directions at the same time while simultaneously heading into day and night over a landscape that is both dark and light at the same time.

A curiosity in the sale is Joseph Pennell's 1909 etching of the confluence of Pittsburgh's three rivers at the Point. He captured the thriving river traffic along the Monongahela River and a mill along the Allegheny billowing dusky clouds of smoke into the air. However, Pennell etched the scene as a “positive,” which means the resulting print shows everything in reverse, including the original Point Bridge connecting to Downtown from the Northside. Despite the mirror reflection perspective, the work is a fine depiction of the city during the early years of the 20th century.

A collection of jewelry from the estate of Edith Oliver Rea nearly owns more Pittsburgh provenance than all the other items in the sale combined. While the pieces themselves — including a 14-karat gold lipstick with Rea's engraved monogram — prove impressive, the owner's background reads like an industrialist's history of the Steel City. Her father was Henry Oliver, an iron and steel magnate whose name graces a Downtown Pittsburgh building across from Mellon Square. She married Henry Rea, who also made his name in the iron and steel business. Eventually, she settled in Sewickley Heights and operated the Farmhill Dairy for many years. In the 1970s, one of her nephews, William Rea, played a major role in the development of Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

The sale includes many individual pieces and sets of sterling silver, Asian rugs, glassware, musical instruments, lighting, clocks, furniture and much more.

Auctions items can be previewed online at liveauctioneers.com/concept-art-gallery or in person at the Concept showroom, 1031 Braddock Ave., Point Breeze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Details: 412-242-9200 or conceptgallery.com

Smith's Antiques & Auction Services

As the month marches toward its conclusion, Jerry Smith steps into the action with a sale of coins and currency on March 25 that's followed by a huge auction of sports souvenirs, dolls and other toys on March 26.

If money talks, then a 1936d Rhode Island commemorative silver half-dollar may speak loudly. Created to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the state's capital, Providence, the 50-cent piece saw a limited run of 15,010 from the Denver mint. Sold for a dollar when introduced, the coin now sells online for anywhere between $150 to more nearly $300, depending on its condition. Other coins in the sale include an 1894 Liberty nickel gem, an 1830 capped Lady Liberty bust half dollar, gold pieces and many Peace and Morgan silver dollars.

The March 26 sale opens with more than 350 lots of sports memorabilia, with an accent on local teams, players and owners. Signed items include a photo of Art Rooney Sr. (aka “The Chief), Andrew McCutchen and Wayne (“The Great One”) Gretsky. Bidders can shuffle through hundreds of big-name star trading cards from nearly every major sport, including many rookie cards. For the always young at heart, a collection of toys from the 1950s through the 1970s features cars and trucks from Tonka, Buddy L. Marx, Structo, Matchbox and Hot Wheels — plus 1960s Barbies with clothing and accessories still in the original boxes in many cases.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for previews before the 11 p.m. sale on March 25 and 11 a.m. for the noon auction on March 26. Previews and sales are at the Gilpin Fire Hall, 113 Firehall Road, Leechburg.

Details: 724-845-7162 or smithauctionsvc.com

BHD Auctions

Up and running since St. Patrick's Day, the current BHD Auction online sale ends March 23. Before it logs off the web, however, this Internet only auction brings to the e-block an eclectic mix of small and not-so small goods over a broad swath of categories.

Look for a batch of delicate figurines from Royal Doulton and Lladro to add some class to the sale. And the bidding should get smoking hot with a selection of hand-carved pipes. Bidders will get a bang out of the very real, toy and starter's pistols up for grabs. Meanwhile, a large array of dolls of all types, including composite, vinyl, plastic and stuffed, lend a gentler touch. Photographers will want to focus on some fine old-time cameras that actually use film. And the furniture department includes several nice oak pieces, including a large optometrist's cabinet.

To get a look at the lineup or place bids, click on bhdauctions.net.

Details: 724-816-0683

John Altdorfer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.