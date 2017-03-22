Humanities Festival explores art, literature, music, science, politics

Where: Four venues within the Cultural District, Downtown Pittsburgh and two venues in the Carnegie Museums, Oakland

This week's Pittsburgh Humanities Festival was planned under the umbrella theme “Being Human.”

The topics seem to cover as wide an area as the human population itself. Writers, filmmakers, poets, activists and artists who work in disparate media on varied subjects will present ideas and participate in discussions that are likely to prompt even more questions and conversations in weeks ahead.

Poetry, disability, novelists, satire, gender fluidity, racism, and women rights are a few of the “smart talk” subjects being approached in the festival running March 24 to 26 throughout the Cultural District, Downtown Pittsburgh, and at the Carnegie Museums in Oakland.

“It brings new ideas, interesting conversations,” says David Shumway, professor of literary and cultural studies at Carnegie Mellon University, who came up with the idea for the first Humanities Festival two years ago. He found his inspiration at the Chicago Humanities Festival.

Shumway, working with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, has done most of the programming for the Pittsburgh festivals.

“It brings people together. It gets them, for at least a few hours, off their screens and phones,” he says. “People are going to be talking to each other. … Primarily it is an event that is focused on talk and face-to-face communication. We think that is the important thing.”

Shumway believes people need to understand that humanities — the academic disciplines that study human culture — play a significant role in their lives. And it's not all deadly serious — it might look at rock critics, like the conversation with Robert Christgau, or visit comics' projects with a discussion between poet Yona Harvey and illustrator Ed Piskor.

Two of the feature events — Writers of the Onion and Bassem Youssef — promise a share of levity among the more intellectual talks.

But, Shumway says, “while they are funny — we hope that people will laugh at them — they are satirists. They are not silly. These are exactly the kinds of entertainment that fits the festival perfectly. … We think it's an important part of our festival to have these evening events that expand the range of the festival in a more performative direction.”

On gender

Consider Suzie Silver and her session — a Presentation of Queer Media Projects. Silver, a professor of art at Carnegie Mellon University, will show video from her and Hilary Harp's Fairy Fantastic! series, which celebrates gender diversity.

The project, she says, involves “taking fairytales from the past and finding the subversion and humor that already exists in those and then expanding that on gender fluidity.”

She hopes that telling these stores — silly though they might be — can help people question their biases through humor and beauty and make them more open to ideas of gender diversity.

“The stories we're telling are funny, but I think we're dealing with things that are very serious,” Silver says. “We take what we do very seriously and hope that it can change conversations on these issues and make kids of all ages — and adults — feel supported.”

On women's rights

Elizabeth Watkins' piece of the Humanities Festival is a talk called “On the Pill,” a revisit to a book she wrote some years' back. She plans to discuss the arc of the nearly 60-year narrative of how birth control pills moved from being a revolutionary pharmaceutical that changed women's lives to its current marketing for its secondary uses, such as preventing acne and reducing cramps.

“To understand where we are now, it's important to know where we came from,” says Watkins, professor of history of health sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. The progress made in women's rights has been dependent on affordable, reliable birth control, she says, “but it's been a long battle with twists and turns that got us where we are today.”

On activism

That sentiment is echoed by Denise Oliver-Velez, who will be part of a featured event in a conversation with Kathleen Neal Cleaver. Oliver-Velez, a political activist since the ‘60s and her involvement with the Young Lords and Black Panther parties, is an adjunct professor of anthropology and women's studies at SUNY New Paltz. Neal Cleaver — “my friend and my comrade and my sister” — shared similar experiences from the beginning of their lives as activists.

“I'm 70 this year and have lived through decades of various kinds of struggle in this country. And I also have the shared experience of members of my family, with parents and grandparents,” Oliver-Velez says. “So I have a pretty good perspective on history. And I think that conversations with folks like me and Kathleen are important to have because too often history is something dead in a book, and not a living continuum.

“I always say it you don't know where you've been, you don't know where you are and you don't have clue about where you're going.”

Oliver-Velez often explains to her young students that they don't need a grant to get started making a difference. To begin a branch of the Young Lords Party, she tells them, there were about six people and a mimeograph machine. She laughs: “And then I have to explain what is a mimeograph machine!”

“What you really need to have is a commitment,” she says. “And you need structure. You need to determine what you're doing in an organized way.”

Oliver-Velez describes herself as a little old lady, but she takes pride in her status and pulls no punches.

“I'm also going to upset people, because old school revolutionaries aren't supposed to be telling people we should vote,” she says. “But that's exactly what I am going to be telling people. People have a tendency to think you're going to stand up and raise your fist and say ‘overthrow the government next week.' It doesn't work like that.”

On disability

Twenty years ago, Michael Berube, director of the Institute for the Arts and Humanities at Pennsylvania State University and a professor who teaches American literature, disability studies and cultural studies, wrote an acclaimed book, “Life As We Know It,” about his 4-year-old son with Down Syndrome.

Berube's latest book is “Life As Jamie Knows It,” about his now 25-year-old son and his journey into adulthood. Jamie will take the stage with his dad as an active participant.

“He knows there's a book and he has been hoping to do things like this because he is very interested in self-advocacy,” Berube says. Jamie has been interview for newspapers and magazines, and even did a segment om BBC. “He's ready for prime time.”

Berube plans to discuss a chapter in the new book about the idea of a “cure” in regards to Down Syndrome and autism being bandied about.

“There's a slippage between things like cure and medication,” he says. “It's an example how pervasive the discourse of a cure is. You don't hear that very much with Down Syndrome. It seems there is some general understanding that it is not the kind of thing one goes around curing. But there is still a lot of that talk in autism circles among people who work in autism. And the people with autism hate it.”

On the arts

The title for the talk by Virginia Johnson, artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, is “Art in Our Time.” She is quite passionate about the subject.

“One of the things I'm noticing in our country is that the arts seem to be something we reserve for special occasions,” Johnson says. “But I fervently believe that art should be part of our everyday lives. That it really is part of who are as human beings, to be reflective and participating in the arts.

“And I'd really like people to consider that art is a quality of life issue that is just as important as eating good food and getting enough sleep.”

Featured events

Writers of the Onion: 8 p.m. March 24, Byham Theater. From the weekly paper founded as a student newspaper in 1988 to video, radio, online, and books, Onion staffers strive toward the same goal: To mercilessly mock the left and the right, the powerful and the weak, the deserving and the utterly innocent.

Bassem Youssef: The Joke is Mightier Than the Sword: 8 p.m. March 25, Byham Theater. Dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world, Youssef was host of the popular TV show “AlBernameg,” the first of its kind political satire show in the Middle East. Today, it has 30 million viewers every week.

A Conversation with Kathleen Neal Cleaver and Denise Oliver-Velez: 7 p.m. March 26, August Wilson Center. Neal Cleaver has spent most of her life participating in the human rights struggle, from her involvement with the Black Panthers in the ‘60s. She is a senior lecturer at Yale University in the Department of African American Studies. Oliver-Velez has continued as a political activist and community organizer since her days working in the civil rights movement, women's movement, and AIDS activism. She is an adjunct professor of anthropology and women's studies at SUNY New Paltz.

Core Conversations

The 25 discussions and presentations include:

• Documentary filmmaker Steve James (“Hoop Dreams”) will be interviewed about his newest film is “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail.” The film also is being screened by the CMU International Film Festival.

• Acclaimed poet Dana Gioia on “Can Poetry Matter”

• Lisa Tetrault discusses the supposed birthplace of the women's movement and her new book, “The Myth of Seneca Falls”

• Robert Christgau, so-called dean of rock critics, will discuss the evolution of rock criticism from its 1960s beginnings.

• Yona Harvey, poet and writer, will discuss current comics projects and experiences with comic illustrator Ed Piskor.

• Two events are in cooperation with the Carnegie Nexus' Strange Times series at the Carnegie Museums of Oakland. They include the eco-documentary “Anthropocene” and a performance by the Bang on a Can All-Stars of its multimedia project “Field Recordings.”

For the complete lineup, visit trustarts.org/smarttalk