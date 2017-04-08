Cal U Cupboard helps fill the pantries of hungry students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jennifer Talley works two jobs to help pay her bills while attending California University of Pennsylvania full time.

She lives off-campus and purchases a minimal meal plan. Sometimes, she comes up short.

On a recent weekday afternoon, Talley, 20, of Reading visited the Cal U Cupboard, a newly established food pantry for students at the Washington County campus.

She placed a few boxes of pasta, several cans of fruit and some breakfast items into a black tote bag, one of dozens hanging on a nearby wall.

Peanut butter and jelly, boxed cereals, soups, canned vegetables and spaghetti sauce also are available.

Supplementing meats and perishables she buys with canned and boxed goods from the pantry helps her stretch her budget, Talley says.

“I tell my friends about (the pantry) all the time. ... A lot of parents can't send a lot of money. This really helps,” she says.

Established in 2015, the pantry is supported through contributions from students, staff and faculty.

The initiative was kicked off in 2015 with a campus-wide collection of non-perishable food items. Those contributions, from students, faculty and staff, along with financial contributions and dormitory donation boxes, help keep the pantry stocked, says Diane Hasbrouck, Center for Volunteer Programs and Service Learning director.

“There was such an outpouring of donations initially to get started, we were able to be self-sufficient,” she says.

Based in the Natali Student Center, the cupboard is open several hours each week day. Students may help themselves, no questions asked, Hasbrouck says.

“In February, we had 50 new visitors; 18 of those came back for a second, third or fourth visit. If they come in and say they need food, I'm not going to turn them away,” she says.

“The trend seems to show what goes fast here is breakfast items. I assume (students) are using meal plans for lunch and dinner,” Hasbrouck says.

The pantry recently began adding personal hygiene items, including shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant.

“One of our interns had a great idea and started a coupon board,” Hasbrouck says.

University officials were hearing anecdotal reports of students juggling bills and hunger, including commuters, single parents or first-generation students who were financially unprepared for all of the extra costs they were encountering, she says.

“They might just be short financially, and you don't want them to have to pick from (paying for) classes or getting food. ... Maybe they can have a little burden lifted from them,” Hasbrouck says.

The College and University Food Bank Alliance was a good resource, she says, in researching the topic.

The Alliance counts more than 450 member institutions, from community colleges to Ivy League campuses.

Feeding America's 2014 Hunger in America report estimates that roughly 10 percent of its 46.5 million adult clients are currently students, including about 2 million people who are attending school full-time. Nearly one-third of those surveyed — 30.5 percent — report that they've sometimes had to choose between paying for food and covering educational expenses.

Along with Cal U, regional Alliance members include Community College of Allegheny County's South Campus, the University of Pittsburgh and Point Park University.

Kelli Maxwell, CCAC South dean of student development, says the college intends to expand its Campus Cupboard to its other sites.

With an average age of 27, many of the college's students are attending school while supporting families, she says.

To access the pantry, students either must be Pell grant eligible or meet income guidelines based on 150 percent of the national poverty line.

“We see on average a little over 30 students a month,” Maxwell says.

The goal is to provide a three-day supply of food, based on the number of people per household.

The campus' community garden is a source of fresh vegetables for the pantry, which partners with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

A Jefferson Regional Foundation grant got the pantry off the ground in 2015. Student, faculty and staff donations supplement food bank provisions, Maxwell says.

“We knew a lot of students were struggling,” she says.

Several university administrators reported hearing anecdotally about students attending specific events because food was being offered.

“You can't go to class if you are hungry. And you can't support your family if you can't go to class,” Maxwell says.

Talley discovered the Cal U Cupboard via a student body email.

“We (also) hand out flyers to food service staff. At the end of a semester, they can slip them to students (whose meal plans are running low) and say, ‘Hey, don't go hungry,' ” says Hanna Schlegel, a pantry intern.

“I'm not afraid to work. My mom really instilled that in me. If you want something, you have to work for it,” Talley says.

But the pantry comes in handy when academic costs, car insurance, gasoline and other bills stretch her paychecks.

“It was a blessing for me,” she says.

Schlegel says staff members suggest students select a certain number of items per shelf, but do not hover as the students “shop.”

“Vegetables and fruit we don't want to limit, because we want to encourage (consumption of) that. But no one needs nine jars of peanut butter,” Schlegel says.

A stack of black tote bags can help keep pantry use private if a student wishes, and a coffee and tea bar makes the students' visits a bit friendlier, Schlegel says.

A message on a small white board mounted on a Cupboard wall sums up the pantry's philosophy.

Give what you have. Take what you need.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com