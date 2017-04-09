Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes raises awareness, funds for domestic and sexual violence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Words of advice for those participating in the April 22 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event: Raise your voice and move your feet — and try to stay upright.

Westmoreland County's seventh annual event, a one-mile walk organized locally by the Blackburn Center, will step off at 10 a.m. in Greensburg's St. Clair Park.

The International Men's March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence challenges men, women, families, students and survivors to put heels to pavement to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence.

“It's our biggest fundraiser,” says Joelyn Aukerman, community outreach and administrative coordinator with the Blackburn Center, which runs a shelter for domestic violence victims and advocates for the rights of all individuals to live free from domestic and sexual violence.

Men are invited to walk a mile in women's shoes — literally — and don anything from stilettos to bedroom slippers to platform shoes, and lend a bit of comic relief to serious issues.

Some women's high-heeled shoes will be available on loan to male walkers, depending on size. T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“They try to outdo each other. They go so far as to wear big, floppy hats,” Aukerman says.

Men who choose to wear their own shoes are welcome as well. Last year, more than 1,200 walkers, including nearly 400 men who gamely hiked in women's heels, helped make the sixth annual walk a successful spectacle.

This year's goal is 1,500 walkers, Aukerman says.

She encourages walkers to put their best feet forward in an effort to exceed last year's more than 50 teams. Team members are encouraged to wear matching shirts, hats or shoes to show solidarity.

“We have a lot of local businesses that form teams. We get great support from the area colleges, students and staff,” Aukerman says.

One of the biggest teams is a group that runs in memory of Rebecca Stahl of Hempfield. The Derry Area Middle School teacher was killed in 2012. Her husband, David Stahl, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

The walk was inspired by the expression, “You can't understand another person's experience until you've walked a mile in their shoes.”

Statistics show that at least one in four women will experience gender violence in her lifetime. The “walk” is designed to promote community involvement in ending gender violence, and encourages men to stand with women as partners in making the world a safer place.

The 9 a.m. registration will get the adrenaline pumping with a little sugar and caffeine (doughnuts and coffee).

Business banners, floats with children's strollers or wagons as bases, and pets in costume are all methods of personalizing participation.

This year's presenting sponsor is Sendell Subaru; underwriting sponsor is Tuscano Agency.

Westmoreland County Commissioners Ted Kopas, Gina Cerilli and Charles Anderson will again serve as honorary event chairs.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com