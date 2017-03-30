Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Beekeeping workshop offers guidance to beginners

Joyce Hanz | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Joyce Hanz
Jim and Marsha Alvino of Cabot (Jefferson Township) tend to three of their five hives on their property.
Joyce Hanz
Donning her protective bee suit, Marsha Alvino of Jefferson Township tends to some of her five bee hives on her 18-acre property. New to beekeeping, she and her husband Jim joined the Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. last year and have embraced the beekeeping lifestyle. Here she prepares to utilize a smoker, which allows the beekeeper to open the beehive and work while the colony’s defensive response is undisturbed.
Joyce Hanz
Hundreds of bees convene and feed on a sugar and water platter provided by Jim and Marsha Alvino of Jefferson Township on their 18-acre property. The couple provides the supplementary feeding for their bees during the colder months.
Joyce Hanz
Beekeepers Jim and Marsha Alvino check on their honeybees in one of their five hives on their property in Jefferson Township. New to beekeeping, the couple joined Beekeepers A.B.C.I. in 2017, with the goal of helping honeybees, who face an ongoing declining national population. According to a 2016 USDA Honey Bee Colony Loss survey, there were 2.59 million fewer honey bee colonies (with five or more colonies) in 2016 than in 2015.
Madison Resnick, 9, of Salem helps work her family's four bee hives.
Submitted
The Resnick family of Salem has four bee hives.
Submitted
Mathew Resnick works the hives at his Salem home.

Updated 28 minutes ago

According to the survey of honey beekeepers by the USDA last year, there were 8 percent fewer honeybee colonies on Jan. 1, 2016 than on Jan. 1, 2015, for beekeepers operating with five or more colonies.

Local beekeeping groups are trying to encourage more people to become beekeepers and to educate everyone about how to protect bees.

Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana counties) will offer a full day of beekeeping instruction specifically for beginners on April 1 at Crooked Creek Environmental Learning City in Ford City.

The program is recommended for anyone interested in beekeeping or new to beekeeping, says Dan Lynch, event host and president of Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. Lynch has been a beekeeper off and on for 40 years.

“Our goal is to teach participants enough that when a person gets their bee ‘package' they know what to do to have a successful queen bee introduction,” he says.

A beginner bee package typically contains three pounds of younger bees all collected from a variety of hives and a queen bee encased in a small cage. “The critical part is having the queen introduction go well or the bees will suffocate the queen,” Lynch says.

New to the beekeeping world, retired couple Jim and Marsha Alvino of Jefferson Township joined Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. last year and currently tend to five hives on their 18 acre property, with plans to add more hives this spring.

In the past, the Alvinos routinely doused their lawn with pesticides.

Not anymore.

“We have changed our ways,” Marsha says. “The dandelions that we used to try and get rid of in our lawn are actually great for the bees. We used to lime and chemically treat our lawn, not anymore. The bees are in a lot of trouble. We want to help the bees and joining this club has provided a plethora of knowledge.”

“This is a hands-on event and participants will learn up close about bees. Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. are trying to promote the bees and educate people on how they can help the bees,” says Dennis Hawley, program director at the Crooked Creek center.

The USDA survey cites the Varroa mites as the number one stressor for honeybees in the U.S. The mites attach to the body of a bee, weakening it and ultimately spreading a virus that causes deformed wings.

Many pesticides kill bees and if blooming flowers must be sprayed with pesticides for any reason, they should be sprayed in the evening or at night when bees have returned to their hives, Lynch says.

“Looking to plant bee friendly flowers in your yard? Choose marigolds, daisies, sunflowers, asters and leave the wildflowers like dandelions and clover in your yard untouched,” Lynch says. Different themes will be presented at the Crooked Creek event, covering topics such as how to install a bee package or swarm, bee biology, hive equipment options, pests that are affecting the bee population, how to inspect a hive, bear-proofing your hive and a general introduction to beekeeping, including winter survivability.

Diane Resnick of Salem Township attended a beekeeping class five years ago at Westmoreland County Beekeepers Association in Greensburg. “I took the class to see if I would like it and we got bees right away,” Resnick says. She and husband Mathew started out with two hives and now have four.

One hive generally costs about $500, Resnick says, but “once you have your supplies you are all set.”

The family resides on almost an acre of land. The couple's 8-year-old daughter often helps tend to the bees. Mathew now serves as secretary of the Westmoreland County Beekeepers Association, and the Resnicks offer educational outreach to local schools and organizations about pollinator honeybees.

Last year, the Resnicks harvested about 90 pounds of honey from their hives, which they consume themselves and gift to friends.

Diane Resnick says if someone is on the fence about beekeeping, to keep an open mind.

“Give it a shot. It's not very hard or time consuming and is beneficial to the environment,” she says. “We check on them bi-weekly during the warm weather months, and our flowers and plants grow better because we have the bees pollinating them.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.