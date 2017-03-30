Beekeeping workshop offers guidance to beginners

According to the survey of honey beekeepers by the USDA last year, there were 8 percent fewer honeybee colonies on Jan. 1, 2016 than on Jan. 1, 2015, for beekeepers operating with five or more colonies.

Local beekeeping groups are trying to encourage more people to become beekeepers and to educate everyone about how to protect bees.

Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana counties) will offer a full day of beekeeping instruction specifically for beginners on April 1 at Crooked Creek Environmental Learning City in Ford City.

The program is recommended for anyone interested in beekeeping or new to beekeeping, says Dan Lynch, event host and president of Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. Lynch has been a beekeeper off and on for 40 years.

“Our goal is to teach participants enough that when a person gets their bee ‘package' they know what to do to have a successful queen bee introduction,” he says.

A beginner bee package typically contains three pounds of younger bees all collected from a variety of hives and a queen bee encased in a small cage. “The critical part is having the queen introduction go well or the bees will suffocate the queen,” Lynch says.

New to the beekeeping world, retired couple Jim and Marsha Alvino of Jefferson Township joined Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. last year and currently tend to five hives on their 18 acre property, with plans to add more hives this spring.

In the past, the Alvinos routinely doused their lawn with pesticides.

Not anymore.

“We have changed our ways,” Marsha says. “The dandelions that we used to try and get rid of in our lawn are actually great for the bees. We used to lime and chemically treat our lawn, not anymore. The bees are in a lot of trouble. We want to help the bees and joining this club has provided a plethora of knowledge.”

“This is a hands-on event and participants will learn up close about bees. Beekeepers of A.B.C.I. are trying to promote the bees and educate people on how they can help the bees,” says Dennis Hawley, program director at the Crooked Creek center.

The USDA survey cites the Varroa mites as the number one stressor for honeybees in the U.S. The mites attach to the body of a bee, weakening it and ultimately spreading a virus that causes deformed wings.

Many pesticides kill bees and if blooming flowers must be sprayed with pesticides for any reason, they should be sprayed in the evening or at night when bees have returned to their hives, Lynch says.

“Looking to plant bee friendly flowers in your yard? Choose marigolds, daisies, sunflowers, asters and leave the wildflowers like dandelions and clover in your yard untouched,” Lynch says. Different themes will be presented at the Crooked Creek event, covering topics such as how to install a bee package or swarm, bee biology, hive equipment options, pests that are affecting the bee population, how to inspect a hive, bear-proofing your hive and a general introduction to beekeeping, including winter survivability.

Diane Resnick of Salem Township attended a beekeeping class five years ago at Westmoreland County Beekeepers Association in Greensburg. “I took the class to see if I would like it and we got bees right away,” Resnick says. She and husband Mathew started out with two hives and now have four.

One hive generally costs about $500, Resnick says, but “once you have your supplies you are all set.”

The family resides on almost an acre of land. The couple's 8-year-old daughter often helps tend to the bees. Mathew now serves as secretary of the Westmoreland County Beekeepers Association, and the Resnicks offer educational outreach to local schools and organizations about pollinator honeybees.

Last year, the Resnicks harvested about 90 pounds of honey from their hives, which they consume themselves and gift to friends.

Diane Resnick says if someone is on the fence about beekeeping, to keep an open mind.

“Give it a shot. It's not very hard or time consuming and is beneficial to the environment,” she says. “We check on them bi-weekly during the warm weather months, and our flowers and plants grow better because we have the bees pollinating them.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.