Rumbaugh Elementary School, ABB join forces in United Way reader program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Erica Caletri's kindergarten classroom at Rumbaugh Elementary School, children sat attentively as guest Pat Pelar read to them from the book “Down By the Barn,” by Will Hillenbrand.

Moments later, they scrambled to their work tables as Pelar and other ABB employees handed out farm-themed crafts to the students, including stickers and bookmarks.

Pelar is one of about 10 employees of the electrical equipment manufacturing facility, with locations in Mt. Pleasant and South Greensburg, who participated in a volunteer reader program launched by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania in partnership with ABB.

The pilot program, which involved the adult readers working with more than 80 kindergarten students in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District facility, was held bi-weekly Jan. 25 through April 5.

At each session's conclusion, students were presented with their own book and a copy was provided for the classroom's library, donated by United Way.

“The kids absolutely love it,” Caletri says. “It's a great opportunity to start a little library. They get to read the book, take it home and practice with their family. ... They (volunteers) say ‘thank you' to us. We say ‘thank you' to them.”

The selected books include children's literature titles like the Caldecott Medal winner and New York Times bestseller “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend,” and the Giesel Award-winning “A Big Guy Took My Ball!”

“This project is all about getting high-quality early reading materials and learning opportunities into the hands of our students,” says United Way's education program manager, Jesse Sprajcar. “While our colleagues in Allegheny County have been running similar business-school volunteer programs for several years, this project is the first of its kind for us here in Westmoreland (County) and we're excited to see the impact the model can make in our schools and communities.”

Already active with United Way and its Day of Caring, ABB's management sought additional ways to give back to the community, says John Hatfield, director of operations.

Company officials proposed a student reading project over the summer, and assisted in its development.

“We wanted to be the pilot in the area in hopes of encouraging other businesses to get involved within their own school districts,” says Teresa Walker, ABB supply chain manager.

United Way donated $2,000 worth of books to students and classrooms, and ABB contributed $1,200 worth of school supplies, replenishing inventories that often run low by the middle of a school year. Those items included the practical, boxes of tissues and hand sanitizer, and the creative, sidewalk chalk, googly eyes and other arts and crafts supplies, Walker says.

“Helping to build a foundation of literacy and participation skills in young students, and providing needed supplies where there is a shortage, is gratifying,” says Greg Callahan, ABB Mt. Pleasant's vice president and general manager.

It's also fun, the volunteer readers say.

“(Students) like to get involved and act out parts of stories. ... The more involved you get them, the more the chance of their taking books home and talking about them with their families,” Walker says.

Pelar, whose twin grandsons attend first grade at Rumbaugh Elementary School, hopes the program will repeat next year.

“They are learning without even knowing they are learning — spelling, grammar, sentence structure,” she says. “To see the looks on their faces . ... They love you while you're here.”

Beyond exposing the students to more reading opportunities, the program introduces them to positive role models in the business community, school principal Lance Benteler says.

“We hope the success of this project will encourage other companies in our service area to work more closely with United Way and local schools, to enhance early literacy opportunities as well as workforce development on a K-12 level,” Sprajcar says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com