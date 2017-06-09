Therapy dogs spread 'golden' magic everywhere they go

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Colleen McWilliams of Washington Township makes a living saving lives.

A veteran flight nurse for more than 28 years at Allegheny General Hospital and Life Flight of AGH, McWilliams says her job is challenging, but rewarding.

Fortunately for McWilliams, she has an ultimate stress buster waiting for her at home — her dogs.

Meet her “babies” as she calls them, four generations of female golden retrievers — Star, Grace, Hope and Faith.

In addition to their adorableness, they work volunteering as therapy dogs in the Pittsburgh region, comforting children and adults alike.

Turning heads wherever her canine quad goes, whether on trips to the park or kayaking with McWilliams, she says the most rewarding aspect of dog ownership is helping others.

McWilliams, 55, works full-time, but volunteers monthly transporting her dogs to various schools and nursing homes, such as Clelian Heights School For Exceptional Children in Greensburg.

Her dogs also go Christmas caroling annually at various nursing homes like William Penn Nursing Home in Greensburg.

“Dogs provide happiness and a calm feeling inside ... when you are petting them or talking to them,” McWilliams says.

INSPIRED BY TRAGEDIES

In April 2014, McWilliams was a first responder at the mass stabbing at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.

“There was a lot going on with the students and staff and I had to assist with the injured,” she says. “I was hoping no one was killed and I was glad to help the ones that were injured.”

A week later when school resumed at Franklin Regional, McWilliams heard many students were afraid to go back to into their high school. The district deployed 25 therapy dogs to help make the transition easier.

“When they saw the dogs there it helped ease their fears and put a smile on their faces,” McWilliams says.

McWilliams could relate.

Her beloved golden retriever Nugget (now deceased) would often accompany McWilliams to nursing homes, visiting with the senior citizens.

“They cherished seeing a dog and would tell me about their dogs that they used to have and it brought a tear or smile to my face,” McWilliams says.

Tragedies helped inspire McWilliams to expand her therapy mission.

“After the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy and the Boston Marathon (bombing), I saw on the news that golden retrievers were brought into Sandy Hook and at the hospital (in Boston) to help people involved in the tragedy. That is when I realized I what wanted to do too — help others during tragic events across America. I have to wait to do that after I retire, but until then I can help around my area.”

SPREADING JOY, COMFORT

Sporting spiffy therapy dog vests when they go to work, Faith, Hope, Grace and Star recently made their inaugural visit to Leechburg Area School District.

The dogs made a surprise visit to two kindergarten classes on Leechburg's campus enroute to the high school, where McWilliams met with high school learning support students. The dogs visited with about six students from the Secondary Life Skills program at Leechburg. Star was deemed the “favorite” by the students, says teacher Erin Hettrich.

“Having the dogs visit prompted students to talk about their own dogs with one another, and one skill we work on in class is communication,” Hettrich says.

Typical therapy dog visits include McWilliams demonstrating a few doggie tricks, allowing the dogs to be walked indoors on a leash, playing ball, allowing participants to feed the dogs ice cubes, relaxing and petting the dogs.

All four dogs are enrolled in continuing dog obedience training at Westmoreland County Obedience Training Club near Delmont.

“They all asked if they could take (a dog) home,” says Joni Oberdorf, a Leechburg kindergarten teacher. “The students were amazed at how gentle the dogs were.”

“I would love nothing more than to make this a recurring experience for the kids,” Hettrich says. “It can benefit them in so many ways.”

McWilliams visits once per month at Clelian Heights School For Exceptional Children, north of Greensburg. The dogs are always a big hit, says principal Sister Charlene Celli.

“When Colleen visits with her wonderful therapy dogs, I notice that many of the children become calm and focused. The act of petting seems to provide an automatic relaxation response,” Sister Celli says. “I also feel walking the dogs in our gym is a self-esteem booster as well. Holding the leash tightly, the students lead these beautiful golden retrievers around standing tall and confident that these friends will always follow.”

FOUR GENERATIONSOF CUTENESS

It all started with a dog from Scotland named Nugget.

Nugget passed away in 2016 and is missed daily by the entire McWilliams family, which includes Colleen's husband, Rick, and grown daughters, Jennifer and Kelly.

They breed golden retrievers, but McWilliams says, “I am not breeding to make money and only breed every few years. I want to keep Nugget's legacy alive. I am maxed out at these four fur babies though.”

Star is the matriarch of the bunch. At age 12, she is nicknamed “Princess” and recently starred in Kiski Area High School's musical “Annie,” playing the canine role of Sandy. Grace is 8 and is known for her cuddling. Hope is 4, energetic and known as the athlete. Not yet 2 years old, Faith is the youngest of McWilliams' fur babies and is always curious.

The tears flow easily for McWilliams as she remembers Nugget.

“I see Nugget's legacy live on every day in my four dogs,” McWilliams says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.